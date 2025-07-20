Premium Tool Carts and Storage Solutions by Uratech – Designed for Performance and Built to Last

Ontario, Canada, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Looking for industrial-grade tool carts for your CNC tool holders?

Uratech USA Inc. specializes in the design and manufacturing of premium tool carts tailored to fit all major types of CNC holders, including CAT, BT, NMTB, ISO Tapers, DV, HSK, KM, VDI, and CAPTO holders.

Operating across two countries – the USA and Canada, Uratech is proud to offer Made-in-USA solutions that combine durability, versatility, and superior craftsmanship. All our products are constructed with cold-rolled steel, providing long-lasting strength, and are powder-coated for added resistance to wear and corrosion. Each unit is also equipped with impact-resistant red nylon inserts to securely protect your valuable CNC tooling.

Featured Products

Uratech offers a wide range of storage solutions engineered for industrial efficiency:

✅ Tool Carts for All CNC Holder Types

✅ CNC Tool Holder Cabinets

✅ Collet Racks

✅ Custom-Designed Racks, Carts & Organizers

✅ Available in 3 Popular Colors: Black, Lista Blue, and Light Grey

✅ 4000 lbs Load Capacity

✅ 22 Different Tool Cart Models Available for Each CNC Holder Type

Fast Global Shipping

We understand your production timelines, and that’s why we offer same-day shipping across:

USA

Canada

Mexico

And now, we ship worldwide!

Orders from the USA and Mexico ship from our New York, USA facility

ship from our Orders from Canada and the rest of the world ship from Ontario, Canada

Get in Touch with Us

For quotes, custom design inquiries, or bulk orders:

Email: Info@cnctoolstoragesolutions.com

☎ Toll-Free: 1-800-813-0537

Website: www.cnctoolstoragesolutions.com

Uratech – The Trusted Name in CNC Tool Storage Solutions.

Built to perform. Engineered to last.