Bond Rees Opens a New Office in Aberdeen, Strengthening Investigative Support Services for Scottish Legal Market

Aberdeen, Scotland , 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, a UK leader in investigative and litigation support services has proudly announced the expansion of their operations into Aberdeen, bringing its private investigators closer than ever to Scottish solicitors and law firms. The opening of the Aberdeen office is one of many strategic initiatives taken by founder Aaron Bond to grow the firm’s international presence and offer the UK’s legal market a range of competitive capabilities.

The firm’s expansion into Scotland enables Bond Rees to deliver its full suite of services to Scottish legal professionals in the region, including people and asset tracing, witness location, surveillance, and due diligence investigations. The company’s presence in Aberdeen will enable agents to provide enhanced support for complex litigation matters and regulatory compliance issues facing the Scottish market today.

‘Choosing to expand into Aberdeen was primarily motivated by the region’s strong legal community and its position as a commercial hub in Scotland making it an ideal location for Bond Rees’, said Aaron Bond, Founder of Bond Rees. ‘We are excited to work with Scottish solicitors and law firms who are faced with increasingly complex cases that require specialised investigative support’.

Bond Rees has built a strong international presence for delivering accurate, timely, and discreet services that allow legal professionals to develop thorough investigation strategies and achieve favourable outcomes for their clients. The firm’s expertise spans across multiple areas critical to modern legal practice, from financial investigations and asset recovery to regulatory compliance support.

The Aberdeen office will be staffed with experienced investigators and support professionals who understand the unique requirements of the Scottish legal system and regulatory environment. Bringing investigators closer to its legal partners in Scotland will introduce faster response times and more personalised services while maintaining Bond Rees’ established standards of excellence.

‘We understand the legal environment is changing in many ways, from the devolution of justice and legal policy to increasing complexity in financial transactions – we understand legal bodies need us now more than ever’ added Bond. ‘Our expansion into Aberdeen allows us to utilise valuable resources such as our specialised databases and ex-military personnel, we offer services you can’t find elsewhere in the UK’.

The Aberdeen office is now open and accepting new clients, and plans to continue building its presence worldwide to better serve the UK legal market.

About Bond Rees: Bond Rees Ltd is a private investigation firm offering investigative and legal support services to the legal profession. The company offers a range of services including asset tracing, witness location, surveillance, due diligence investigations and comprehensive litigation support. With a commitment to delivering accurate and discreet services, Bond Rees enables legal professionals to build effective strategies and achieve outstanding outcomes for their clients.