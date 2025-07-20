Suddenlink Transforms Contracting with RPost’s eSignOff™ Email-Based e-Signature Service

Suddenlink streamlines contract execution using RPost’s eSignOff™, boosting efficiency, cutting paper use, and improving customer experience.

Posted on 2025-07-20 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the global leader in secure outbound messaging, has announced that Suddenlink Communications, one of the top 10 U.S. cable broadband providers, is modernizing its quote-to-order process using RPost’s eSignOff™ electronic signature service. By adopting this email-based contract execution platform, Suddenlink aims to reduce paperwork, speed up sales cycles, and deliver greater convenience to its customers, all while maintaining legal validity and security in transactions.

Suddenlink reports significant improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction since implementing eSignOff™, which enables legally binding agreements with just one click in an email—no printing, scanning, or mailing required. The service also ensures each party receives a verifiable, tamper-proof record of the transaction. RPost offers this solution at a low, flat rate comparable to postage, making it both a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional contract handling.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/esignoff-for-suddenlink

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution