Water Soluble Packaging Market 2030: Demystifying Surfactants and Polymers

Water Soluble Packaging Market Overview

The global water soluble packaging market was valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. Water-soluble packaging is engineered to dissolve in water, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional packaging materials such as plastic, glass, and metal.

Market growth is being driven by rising environmental awareness and a consumer shift toward eco-friendly packaging solutions. Water-soluble packaging is user-friendly, dissolves easily, and has a minimal environmental footprint. In the U.S., federal regulations targeting plastic use are contributing to increased demand for water-soluble options. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced disposal regulations for plastic waste, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued guidelines concerning plastic usage in consumer products—both of which support the adoption of water-soluble packaging.

Numerous manufacturers operate within the U.S. market, including MonoSol (a Kuraray Division), U.S. Non Wovens, Mondi, and Smart Solve Industries, bolstering the market presence of water-soluble solutions. The growing recognition of the environmental and practical benefits of these materials is leading to greater adoption among U.S. end-users. For example, the health and beauty brand Saie has implemented water-soluble packaging for its products.

Stringent global regulations on plastic use have also positively influenced the market. The draft regulation by the UK government, in alignment with European Union sustainability goals, aims to eliminate avoidable plastic waste by 2042—further accelerating demand for water-soluble alternatives.

Order a free sample PDF of the Water Soluble Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024, accounting for over 32.3%.

The U.S. was the leading contributor to the North American market in 2024.

By material, polymer-based packaging led the market with a 65.8% revenue share in 2024.

Bags were the dominant product type in 2024.

Hot water-soluble packaging had the highest market demand in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Value: USD 3.44 Billion

2030 Projected Value: USD 4.70 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.5%

Leading Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the Water Soluble Packaging Market

Prominent players in the global water-soluble packaging industry include:

Kuraray Co., Ltd. – Renowned for high-performance polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films under the brands “Eval” and “Poval”, Kuraray provides solutions for detergent, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical packaging, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

– Renowned for high-performance polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films under the brands “Eval” and “Poval”, Kuraray provides solutions for detergent, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical packaging, focusing on sustainability and innovation. SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. – Specializes in biodegradable and water-soluble films for industrial and household use, with a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility and research in advanced functional materials.

Other Key Market Participants:

Lithey Inc.

Mondi Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Soltec Development

Soluble Technology Limited

Aquapak Polymers Ltd.

Rovi Packaging, S.A.

INVISIBLE COMPANY

AICELLO CORPORATION

Medanos Claros HK Limited

Cortec Corporation

Acedag Ltd

Changzhou Haoteng Environmental Protection New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Green Master Packaging

Guangdong Proudly New Material Technology Corp.

Solupak

EOS Plast Srl

Solubag

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global water soluble packaging market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing regulatory pressure against plastic waste, shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable solutions, and continued innovation by key industry players. With North America currently leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market presents significant opportunities for stakeholders committed to environmental sustainability and material innovation.