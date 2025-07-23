Ready To Drink Coffee Market Sees Uptick in Subscription Models

The global ready-to-drink coffee market was valued at USD 29.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 42.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market is witnessing significant growth due to shifting consumer lifestyles, increased coffee consumption, fast-paced routines, and rising demand for convenient beverage options. Additionally, the growing focus on health and wellness is prompting consumers to choose RTD coffee for its antioxidant content and low-calorie offerings. Continuous product innovation, especially in flavors and formats, is further broadening its appeal across global markets.

The increasing influence of Western lifestyles and the popularity of coffee culture have contributed to a broader consumer base. Brands are responding to rising demand by offering cold coffee variants that resonate with modern consumers. Moreover, digital platforms like e-commerce and social media are playing a vital role in promoting RTD coffee, particularly among younger demographics. The segment continues to attract health-conscious consumers, supporting sustained market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for more than 27.29% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. RTD coffee market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2025 and 2030.

Canned RTD coffee packaging held a 43.63% revenue share in 2024.

Conventional RTD coffee dominated with a 95.64% share of global revenue in 2024.

B2C distribution channels contributed 79.22% to global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 29.44 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.46 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market features a mix of established players and emerging brands, contributing to a dynamic and competitive landscape. Companies are actively innovating their product lines to maintain consumer engagement, offering a range of flavors including classic, vanilla, hazelnut, and caramel. For example, Japan-based Ueshima Coffee Company recently introduced two new RTD variants—iced latte and iced matcha latte—in the UK market.

In addition to flavor innovation, manufacturers are focusing on sustainable packaging solutions, increasingly adopting recyclable aluminum cans to align with eco-conscious consumer preferences. Furthermore, several companies are pursuing strategic initiatives such as product launches, acquisitions of RTD coffee brands, and setting up new manufacturing facilities, all aimed at expanding their market presence and accelerating growth in this promising sector.

Key Players

Nestlé

Starbucks Coffee Company

Sleepy Owl Coffee

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Kings Coffee

Rage Coffee

Costa

Tim Hortons

Blue Bottle Coffee, Inc.

Inspire Brands, Inc. (Dunkin’)

Conclusion

The global ready-to-drink coffee market is experiencing substantial growth driven by evolving consumer preferences for convenience and fast-paced lifestyles. The market’s expansion is also fueled by a growing focus on health and wellness, which has led to increased demand for low-calorie, antioxidant-rich beverage options. Product innovation, including new flavors and sustainable packaging, along with the influence of digital platforms and a broader coffee culture, are all contributing to its expanding consumer base. The market is highly competitive, with both established and new companies actively engaging in product development and strategic initiatives to capture a larger share.