U.S. Electric Golf Cart Market: The economic benefits for fleet owners

The U.S. electric golf cart market was valued at $529.4 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow to $886.7 million by 2033, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is being driven by the rising popularity of these vehicles in gated communities, retirement villages, and resorts, where their quiet, low-emission operation is highly valued.

Technological advancements, particularly in lithium-ion batteries, are enhancing driving range, safety, and charging efficiency, making electric carts a more appealing choice for both personal and commercial use. The trend is also supported by a push to replace internal combustion vehicles in government fleets and park services. Significant opportunities exist for electric carts to serve as street-legal low-speed vehicles (LSVs) for neighborhood commuting and utility transport, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable micro-mobility in planned communities. However, the market faces a challenge from inconsistent state regulations regarding road legality and operational zones.

The adoption of electric golf carts in resorts, gated communities, and retirement villages is fueled by a growing demand for quiet, eco-friendly, and user-friendly mobility solutions for short-distance travel. These environments are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, low noise, and ease of use, which are key benefits of electric carts. This trend is further supported by investments in new residential developments and leisure facilities. For instance, in March 2025, Golf Carts and More partnered with ICON Electric Vehicles to distribute high-performance, street-legal electric golf carts in San Diego County. This collaboration offers a diverse portfolio of customizable carts for recreational, commercial, and luxury purposes, complete with full-service maintenance and support.

Key Market Insights:

By Propulsion: The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment dominated the market in 2024, holding a 72.5% share.

By Seating Capacity: The 1 to 4-seater segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By Application: The golf course segment was the market leader in 2024.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Electric Golf Cart Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 529.4 million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 886.7 million

CAGR (2025-2033): 6.2%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the U.S. Electric Golf Cart industry include CLUB CAR, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and American Custom Golf Cars Inc. (ACG). These companies are focused on strategies like service differentiation, customization, and improved customer support to stay competitive.

Club Car , founded in 1958 and based in Evans, Georgia, designs and manufactures zero-emission mobility vehicles. Its product line, which includes two-seater, four-seater, and multi-passenger models, serves golf courses, commercial fleets, and personal transport needs.

, founded in 1958 and based in Evans, Georgia, designs and manufactures zero-emission mobility vehicles. Its product line, which includes two-seater, four-seater, and multi-passenger models, serves golf courses, commercial fleets, and personal transport needs. American Custom Golf Cars Inc. (ACG), founded in 1989 in Corona, California, specializes in designing and manufacturing custom electric golf carts and Low-Speed Vehicles (LSVs). ACG offers a range of street-legal and luxury electric vehicles, some of which are inspired by classic car designs, for personal, commercial, and recreational use.

Key Players

Club Car

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

Evolution Electric Vehicles

ICON Electric Vehicles

American Custom Golf Cars Inc. (ACG)

Cruise Car, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (Kandi America)

Polaris Inc.

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. electric golf cart market is steadily expanding, driven by rising demand in residential and recreational areas for quiet, sustainable transport options. Technological advancements, especially in battery systems, are enhancing the appeal and functionality of these vehicles. Growing environmental awareness and infrastructure investments are further accelerating adoption. Market players are leveraging partnerships, customization, and service innovations to stay competitive. Despite regulatory challenges, opportunities in low-speed mobility and utility applications continue to strengthen the market outlook.