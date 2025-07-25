Pest Control Service Market Grows with Surge in Residential Infestations

The global pest control service market was valued at USD 22.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for maintaining hygienic conditions across industrial, residential, and commercial environments.

Continuous innovation and research in pest control technologies, along with heightened awareness of health and sanitation, are key drivers of market expansion. Government-led initiatives promoting cleanliness and advanced pest control techniques further support this upward trend.

A significant contributor to the market’s growth is the rising focus on environmentally safe solutions, particularly the use of biocides. These are increasingly replacing traditional chemical pesticides due to their lower ecological impact. Pest control services play a vital role in preventing the transmission of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and various viral or bacterial infections, thereby supporting public health and safety. The relevance of pest control in food safety is underscored by the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which addresses foodborne diseases that affect around 48 million people in the U.S. annually, leading to 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

Moreover, stringent pest control regulations across offices, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and industrial settings are accelerating market demand. In agriculture, pest control helps minimize crop damage and avoid yield loss, while in the food manufacturing sector, it ensures compliance with hygiene standards—prompting major investments by producers in pest control infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regionally, North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating market in 2023.

Country-wise, the U.S. is anticipated to record the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2030.

Segment-wise, the insects segment led the market with a 42.4% share in 2023.

The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 22.64 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.3 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.3%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Pest Control Service Company Insights

The global pest control services market is highly competitive, with key players adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their service reach and meet rising customer demand. Rollins, Inc., for instance, operates multiple subsidiaries—including Orkin, Inc., Home Team Pest Defense, and Western Pest Services—offering a broad range of pest control services worldwide.

Leading Companies in the Pest Control Service Market:

Rentokil Initial plc

Rollins, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

Anticimex

Arrow Exterminators

Asante Inc.

Dodson Pest Control, Inc.

Ecolab

Massey Services, Inc.

Sanix

Conclusion

The pest control service market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing public health concerns, government regulations, and a shift toward eco-friendly pest management solutions. As urbanization intensifies and health standards rise across industries, the demand for reliable pest control services is expected to further escalate. With continuous innovation and proactive strategies by key players, the market is well-positioned for sustained expansion in the years ahead.