Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Grows with Outsourcing Surge

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 129,186.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 224,510.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to evolve rapidly, companies are increasingly relying on external partners such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to support efficient and cost-effective drug production.

The expansion of this market is largely driven by the rising costs of drug development, increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs, and the growing integration of advanced technologies within CMO production facilities.

CMOs primarily offer contract-based drug manufacturing services based on the formulas provided by pharmaceutical companies, ensuring efficient and streamlined production processes. These partnerships enable pharmaceutical companies to minimize capital expenditures and operational costs, accelerating the drug development cycle and helping bring vital medications to patients more quickly.

Small-to-mid-sized pharmaceutical companies particularly benefit from CMOs, as they allow these firms to focus on their core strengths while outsourcing complex manufacturing processes. Many CMOs are equipped with specialized sterile filling technologies, which not only scale up production but also maintain stringent quality standards. The growth in drug discovery efforts and increased emphasis on quality control mechanisms further contribute to the market’s upward trajectory.

Additionally, rapid technological advancements are transforming the contract manufacturing space. Innovations such as advanced manufacturing platforms, AI, data analytics, quality by design (QbD), and process analytical technology (PAT) are reshaping production capabilities and optimizing development timelines. AI and analytics, in particular, help streamline operations, predict equipment failures, and ensure regulatory compliance. CMOs with strong expertise in formulation development and clinical trial production are expected to play a critical role in transforming AI-driven discoveries into viable treatments. The rising global demand for both branded and generic drugs is also a key factor fueling the market’s growth.

CMOs offer comprehensive solutions ranging from pharmaceutical development to commercial manufacturing, ultimately reducing costs, improving operational efficiency, and accelerating drug delivery to market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regionally, North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating market in 2024.

China is projected to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

API manufacturing accounted for a revenue of USD 99,218.3 million in 2024, making it the dominant segment.

Packaging Services is the fastest-growing service segment over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 129,186.7 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 224,510.6 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.8%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Company Insights

Market leaders are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as product innovations, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their offerings and maintain competitive advantages. For instance, in March 2024, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. announced the selection of two CMOs, including Almac Pharma Services, for the potential commercial production of Tonmya in the U.S. This move marks a significant step toward NDA submission and eventual product launch through strategic CMO partnerships.

Leading Companies in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market:

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Almac Group

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Catalent

Reddy’s Laboratories

Fareva

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Jubilant HollisterStier

Lonza Group

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Pfizer CentreOne

Prakruti Life Science

Recipharm

Samsung Biologics

Siegfried Holding AG

Vetter Pharma

WuXi AppTec

Conclusion

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is poised for strong growth, driven by increasing drug demand, rising R&D costs, and accelerating technological advancements. CMOs serve as strategic enablers for pharmaceutical companies, offering scalable and specialized solutions that improve operational efficiency and shorten time-to-market for new drugs. With robust contributions from leading global players and emerging economies, the market is expected to continue evolving as a critical component of the pharmaceutical value chain.