Aerospace Fasteners Market Growth Linked to Additive Manufacturing

The global aerospace fasteners market was valued at an estimated USD 7.28 billion in 2024. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2033, with projections placing its value at USD 13.61 billion by the end of that period. This expansion is primarily driven by an increase in commercial air travel, ongoing defense modernization initiatives, and the growth of space exploration.

With passenger and cargo traffic on the rise, aircraft manufacturers are intensifying production to keep up with demand. This surge in manufacturing requires advanced, dependable, and lightweight fasteners that can endure the extreme environmental and mechanical stresses of both commercial and military aircraft.

Key factors contributing to the market’s growth include the expansion of aircraft fleets, a greater emphasis on fuel-efficient designs, and the increased adoption of composite materials in aircraft structures. Fasteners are essential for joining components in these lightweight composite structures, which are increasingly replacing traditional metal parts to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft and improve fuel efficiency. Furthermore, the growing global need for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services is also stimulating market growth by driving fastener replacement cycles.

Key Market Insights:

North America was the leading market for aerospace fasteners in 2024, holding the largest revenue share of 40.7%.

By aircraft type, the commercial segment is projected to achieve the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

The rivets segment is expected to lead in growth by product type, with a projected CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Aerospace Fasteners Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.28 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 13.61 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 7.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The aerospace fasteners market includes several key players such as SFS Group, Boeing, and others.

SFS Group is a major global provider of high-performance fastening systems for both the civil and military aerospace sectors. The company’s specialty lies in precision-engineered and lightweight fastener solutions designed to meet the strict standards of the aerospace industry.

Boeing, through its distribution services division, supplies a wide variety of aerospace fasteners for its commercial and defense aircraft. The company supports global supply chains by offering certified fastener components and solutions for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

In this market, companies like Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) and Howmet Aerospace are also significant participants. PCC is a leading manufacturer of intricate metal components and high-strength aerospace fasteners. Its operations are vertically integrated, enabling it to provide essential fastener systems for jet engines, airframes, and defense applications. Howmet Aerospace is another major producer of engineered fastening solutions. The company manufactures fasteners from materials like titanium and nickel-alloy for commercial and military aircraft and is committed to innovation, using advanced materials, coatings, and automated production to address growing demand and evolving aerospace standards.

Key Players

SFS Group

LISI Aerospace

Precision Castparts Corp.

Howmet Aerospace

MinebeaMitsumi Aerospace

3V Fasteners

Boeing

TriMas Corporation

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (NAFCO)

B&B Specialties Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The aerospace fasteners market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising aircraft production, evolving defense requirements, and increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient airframes. As the aviation sector embraces composite materials and modern engineering solutions, the need for high-performance fasteners continues to rise. Major industry players are investing in advanced manufacturing and material technologies to meet evolving safety and performance standards. Additionally, the expanding MRO sector is driving steady demand for fastener replacements. With both commercial and military aviation sectors evolving rapidly, the market is poised for sustained growth throughout the forecast period.