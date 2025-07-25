Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Surges with System Scaling

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market, which was valued at USD 9.42 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 26.43 billion by 2030. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The market’s expansion is being driven by the increasing need for smaller and more powerful semiconductor devices.

As consumer electronics, automotive, and high-performance computing sectors continue to advance, the demand for more compact and efficient chips is rising. This has positioned EUV lithography as a crucial technology for manufacturing next-generation semiconductors. EUV lithography is a sophisticated process that uses extremely short-wavelength light to create highly detailed patterns on silicon wafers with exceptional resolution and precision. This technology is a significant step forward from older lithography methods, enabling the production of the microchips needed for modern applications, including smartphones, AI, and 5G networks.

The market’s growth is also supported by the rapid innovation within the semiconductor industry. As manufacturers continually push for technological boundaries, EUV lithography’s unmatched precision and scalability make it an essential tool for achieving these advancements.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Share: In 2023, the Asia Pacific region was the largest market, holding a 68.36% share of the global revenue.

The market in China is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period.

The light source segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 40.1% of the total revenue.

The integrated device manufacturer (IDM) segment was the dominant end-use sector in 2023, holding a 63.9% share of the global revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 9.42 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.43 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 17.3%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key companies in the EUV lithography market include ASML Holding NV, Intel Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ASML Holding NV is known for creating sophisticated machines that allow semiconductor manufacturers to produce microchips that are smaller, more powerful, and more energy-efficient. Their product range includes deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines as well as their pioneering extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems. ASML’s EUV technology is a major breakthrough in lithography, enabling chipmakers to etch patterns on silicon wafers with unprecedented detail for large-scale production.

Intel Corporation is a prominent developer and manufacturer of microprocessors and other semiconductor chips. As a major supplier to PC manufacturers worldwide, Intel is at the forefront of advancing computing, artificial intelligence, and digital communications. The company’s adoption of EUV lithography has been a significant step, allowing for the creation of smaller, more efficient microprocessors by using incredibly precise light sources to etch finer circuits onto chips.

Among the emerging participants in the market are NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Canon Inc., and Nikon Corporation.

Nikon Corporation has a diverse portfolio of optical products, including microscopes, binoculars, and measuring instruments, which demonstrates its expertise in precision optics and imaging technology. The company’s focus on quality and innovation has solidified its market position, allowing it to adapt to the fast-paced technological landscape. Nikon’s EUV products are designed to etch features onto silicon wafers with exceptional precision, which supports the semiconductor industry’s continuous drive toward miniaturization and the development of next-generation chips.

Canon Inc., a respected global leader in imaging and optical products, has entered the semiconductor lithography equipment market with its own Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. This development is a key step forward in chip manufacturing, making it possible to create more complex and smaller microchip designs. EUV lithography is distinguished by its use of extremely short wavelengths, which significantly boosts the resolution and efficiency of the photolithography process, a critical requirement for manufacturing the next generation of semiconductor devices.

Key Players

ASML Holding NV

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Canon Inc

Nikon Corporation

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Toppan Photomasks Inc

ZEISS Group

Ushio, Inc.

Conclusion

The global extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the surging demand for advanced semiconductor technologies. As sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, and high-performance computing evolve, EUV lithography is emerging as a critical enabler for producing smaller, faster, and more efficient chips. With its unmatched precision and scalability, EUV technology is reshaping the future of microchip manufacturing. Key players continue to innovate and invest in this domain, further accelerating market development. The Asia Pacific region remains a dominant force, with China positioned for significant future growth.