Shreekant Patil Leads Successful Niryat Bandhu Seminar with NIMA on Cross-Border Financing Solutions and Export Incentives

Nashik, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Niryat Bandhu Seminar on Cross-Border Financing Solutions and Export Incentives, held today at the NIMA Conference Hall, Nashik, witnessed over 75 exporters coming together to discuss key strategies for expanding their global footprint. The event, spearheaded by Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA and Chartered Engineer, was organized in collaboration with EEPC India, NIMA, DGFT, and Volofin.

The seminar brought together prominent experts, including Mrs. Neetu Singh, Sr. Dy. Director of EEPC India, Mr. Gautam Murkunde, Director of Volofin, Mr. Haroon Bilal, Dy. Director of DGFT, and Mr. Ashish Nahar, President of NIMA, as well as Shreekant Patil and Mr. Rajendra Ahire, General Secretary of NIMA. Shreekant Patil welcomed all the attendees and introduced the speakers, setting the tone for a highly productive and insightful discussion.

