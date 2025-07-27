Shreekant Patil Leads Successful Niryat Bandhu Seminar with NIMA on Cross-Border Financing Solutions and Export Incentives

Nashik, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Niryat Bandhu Seminar on Cross-Border Financing Solutions and Export Incentives, held today at the NIMA Conference Hall, Nashik, witnessed over 75 exporters coming together to discuss key strategies for expanding their global footprint. The event, spearheaded by Shreekant Patil, Committee Chairman of NIMA and Chartered Engineer, was organized in collaboration with EEPC India, NIMA, DGFT, and Volofin.

The seminar brought together prominent experts, including Mrs. Neetu Singh, Sr. Dy. Director of EEPC India, Mr. Gautam Murkunde, Director of Volofin, Mr. Haroon Bilal, Dy. Director of DGFT, and Mr. Ashish Nahar, President of NIMA, as well as Shreekant Patil and Mr. Rajendra Ahire, General Secretary of NIMA. Shreekant Patil welcomed all the attendees and introduced the speakers, setting the tone for a highly productive and insightful discussion.

During the seminar, Mrs. Neetu Singh shared details of the upcoming SUBCONTRACT INDIA SHOW, to be held in Pune from November 6–8, 2025. This B2B exhibition, organized by EEPC India, will serve as a pivotal platform for the engineering and subcontracting industry, aiming to foster collaboration between exporters and large corporates, multinationals, and Indian Government Organizations. Singh emphasized the value of participation for Nashik-based exporters, highlighting the opportunities to meet global buyers, explore joint ventures, and access technology transfer partnerships.

Mr. Haroon Bilal provided a detailed overview of DGFT schemes that exporters can leverage to enhance operational efficiency and financial management. Meanwhile, Mr. Gautam Murkunde spoke about Volofin’s factoring solutions, which help importers and exporters improve cash flow, further contributing to business growth.

NIMA President Mr. Ashish Nahar, who introduced NIMA’s initiatives, encouraged exporters to actively participate in the Subcontract India Show in Pune. The session also saw Shreekant Patil felicitated by NIMA President and other dignitaries for his selection to the National Section Committee of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), presenting with a memento in recognition of his continued efforts in guiding the industry.

In his address, Shreekant Patil discussed the significance of BIS compliances, Quality Control Orders — QCO, and export incentives. He emphasized the importance of certifications like IEC, ZED, and Chartered Engineer certifications for scaling up Nashik’s exports and contributing to India’s growth. He also urged Nashik exporters to take advantage of the opportunities at the Subcontract India Show in Pune.

The event was a resounding success, with over 75 exporters in attendance, all benefiting from the shared knowledge and guidance provided. Special thanks were extended by the EEPC India, Western Region Director Mr. C.H. Nadiger, who acknowledged Shreekant Patil’s continuous support and efforts in driving the export sector forward. The event was followed by a networking lunch for the MSMEs, providing further opportunities for collaboration and engagement.

Shreekant Patil concluded by reinforcing the importance of increasing exports in achieving India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Nashik industries, with their diverse manufacturing base, are well-positioned to drive this transformation and contribute significantly to India’s global competitiveness.

News Paper Media — Features