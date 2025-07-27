RPost’s eSignOff Service Bridges the Electronic Contracting Gap, Says Huron Consulting Group

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the leader in value-added outbound messaging, has announced the results of a Huron Consulting Group analysis highlighting its eSignOff™ electronic contract execution service. The report reveals that RPost’s one-click electronic contracting solution fills a major gap in the digital contract lifecycle by enabling businesses to complete contract execution via email—bypassing the need for paper, courier, or fax. Huron’s Managing Director, Michael Stevens, emphasized the efficiency and cost savings gained from moving to fully digital processes, noting that RPost’s service is the only one offering legally recognized, email-based execution comparable to a “wet-ink” signature.

RPost’s eSignOff stands out for its ease of use and accessibility. It requires no setup from recipients, minimal sender training, and seamlessly integrates with existing contract management systems. Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost, highlighted that clients value the simplicity of working within familiar platforms like email and PDF formats. Beyond e-signature capabilities, RPost’s platform also supports Registered Email™ services for legal proof of delivery and content, helping companies reduce e-discovery costs and replace expensive courier services—offering a full suite of solutions for modern, compliant communications.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/esignoff-deemed-missing-link