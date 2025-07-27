LONDON ROLLING FILM FESTIVAL UNVEILS POSTER FOR 15TH EDITION, CELEBRATING INSPIRATIONAL STORIES AND THE POWER OF CREATIVITY

LONDON, UK, 2025-07-27— /EPR Network/ — The London Rolling Film Festival proudly unveils the official poster for its 15th Edition, taking place 5–7 September 2025 at VUE Cinema, Piccadilly. Designed by Stuart Peaty, a talented emerging artist supported by the creative education charity Accumulate, the artwork beautifully reflects the festival’s core themes of connection, resilience, and transformation.

Discovered through Accumulate by the festival’s design partner Giulio Mazzarini of GEM, Stuart brings a deeply personal and inspiring voice to this year’s visual identity. His textured illustration of two holding hands is a powerful symbol of unity and support.

“Celebrating 15 editions is a major milestone” says Alida Pantone, Festival Director. “This year, we are placing even more emphasis on stories that inspire and uplift, and Stuart’s own journey, as well as his art, embodies the spirit we want to champion.”

The 2025 edition marks the launch of the True Spark Award, a new recognition dedicated to films that share transformative, hopeful narratives. It reflects the festival’s ongoing commitment to give voice to the storytellers who dare to create change.

Over three packed days, LRFF 2025 will feature international short films, networking sessions, industry panels, red carpet interviews, and the signature Pitch Corner, offering direct support to independent filmmakers.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

The London Rolling Film Festival is renowned for its unique blend of film screenings and interactive Q&A sessions designed to foster industry connections. Serving as a vital platform for filmmakers and film lovers alike, the festival engages a broad audience and seasoned professionals, enhancing its boutique quality with each edition. Our core values — Connect, Inspire, Support — are at the heart of everything we do, reflected in our motto: “Stay Focused and Keep Rolling.”

Press assets: https://rollingfilmfestival.com/press/

Main Venue: VUE Cinema London – Piccadilly, 19 Lower Regent Street, London SW1Y 4LR

Website: https://rollingfilmfestival.com