LONDON ROLLING FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTION FOR 2025 EDITION

LONDON, UK, 2025-07-27— /EPR Network/ — The London Rolling Film Festival returns from 5–7 September 2025 with screenings at VUE Cinema Piccadilly, presenting a curated programme of international short films, feature screenings, filmmaker Q&As, an industry panel, and exclusive networking events in central London.

The 2025 Official Selection features a diverse lineup of emerging and established talent, including several names with prestigious industry recognition:

Jordan River, director of the opening film Joachim and the Apocalypse (Il Monaco che vinse l’Apocalisse), is a pioneer of Italian 3D cinema. The film has won Best Feature Docudrama at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival, multiple awards at Terni and Salerno, and a Gold Medal for Original Score at the 2024 Global Music Awards.

Anna Simone Scott, writer-director of Take My Heart, received a Daytime Emmy® nomination in 2021. Her work has screened at Oscar- and BAFTA-qualifying festivals, and she is a winner of the BAFTA Los Angeles Members’ Short Film Festival.

Marco De Luca, director of Buio Come il Cuore, has had previous films selected at BFI FLARE and OUTfest, and the feature includes collaborators who are Golden Globe®-nominated.

Philip Walker (Armada) is a two-time BAFTA nominee and is currently developing Our Time, a new feature project with a high-profile creative team.

Neil Marshall (Keep Young and Beautiful), Emmy®-nominated in 2014 for Game of Thrones (The Watchers on the Wall), is also a BIFA winner and leads a cast including talent from iconic series like Doctor Who and EastEnders.

Theresa Godly, actress and co-director in The Stranger I Love, is known for her work in major UK productions including Bridgerton, EastEnders, and Doctors.

Marcia Kimpton, writer-director and lead actress of An American Abroad, brings her bold voice and multi-hyphenate experience to the indie film landscape.

Russell De Rozario, director of This Damnation, won Best First-Time Director at Best Film Awards New York; actor Max Bennett has appeared in the acclaimed BBC series Poldark.

Official Selection Line-up

Opening Film – 5 September

Joachim and the Apocalypse – Jordan River

Feature Films – 6 September (Afternoon)

An American Abroad – Marcia Kimpton

Who Is He – Dustin Donnay Evans & Nico Wischnewski

49 Miles More – Oliver Cox

Buio Come il Cuore (Dark Is the Heart) – Marco De Luca

Short Films – 6 September

This Damnation – Russell John De Rozario

Armada – Philip Walker

Keep Young and Beautiful – Neil Marshall

Easy Sell – Ken Abalos & Ash Meshkati

Silence in This Solitude – Martina Girlanda

Roam Unleashed III – Kamil Dymek

The Light in the Dark – Yufeng Chiu

Night Whispers – Adrian León

The Stranger I Love – Martin Gooch & Theresa Godly

Collage – Marius Conrotto

The Call – Mark Singer

Fools Gold – Andrew McCann

True Spark Selection – 6 September (Morning)

Discesa Libera – Sandro Torella

Voiceless – Thomas Schubert

Take My Heart – Anna Simone Scott

Britalians – Mirko Ricci

Closing Day – 7 September

The festival concludes with a recorded industry panel “A Coffee With…” followed by the VIP Networking Party, welcoming filmmakers, industry professionals, and invited guests.

Tickets and memberships are now available via the official website.

The London Rolling Film Festival is renowned for its unique blend of film screenings and interactive Q&A sessions designed to foster industry connections. Serving as a vital platform for filmmakers and film lovers alike, the festival engages a broad audience and seasoned professionals, enhancing its boutique quality with each edition. Our core values — Connect, Inspire, Support — are at the heart of everything we do, reflected in our motto: “Stay Focused and Keep Rolling.”

