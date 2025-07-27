Aussizz Group Launches AuRA: Pioneering AI in Immigration and Education Services

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Aussizz Group, a leader in immigration and education services, today announced the launch of AuRA (Aussizz Reliable Assistant), a proprietary AI-powered chatbot designed to support its internal team of Migration Agents.

Developed using the company’s extensive expertise and innovative culture, AuRA provides instant answers to agent queries, verified legislative references, and compliance support – enabling faster, more accurate client service.

“This is not just another tool; AuRA represents our vision to empower our people and deliver better outcomes for our clients,” said Dharmendra Patel, Founder & Director of Aussizz Group.

Currently supporting migration services, AuRA’s capabilities will soon extend to education, ancillary products, and compliance – transforming the entire client experience.

About Aussizz Group

Aussizz Group is a globally recognized migration and education consultancy with over 40 offices and a strong commitment to innovation, trust, and client success.

For media inquiries, please contact:

director@aussizzgroup.com
https://www.aussizzgroup.com/

