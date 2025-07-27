Pert – Smart Home Automation Solutions in Hyderabad — Seamless, Secure & Voice-Controlled Living for Modern Indian Homes

Pert, Hyderabad’s top smart home automation brand, launches advanced smart switches, keypads, sensors, and full-home systems with voice, app, and remote control. T

Posted on 2025-07-27

Pert - Smart Home Automation Upgrade your Home
Pert - Smart Home Automation

Upgrade your Home

Hyderabad, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Pert – Smart Home Automation Solutions is transforming homes in Hyderabad and beyond with its range of Made-in-India smart devices. Designed for modern living, Pert’s product line includes smart switches, Stella keypads, motion sensors, curtain controllers, and lighting systems — all controllable via mobile app, Alexa, or Google Home.

With a strong focus on design, reliability, and user-friendliness, Pert offers seamless

automation for 2BHK flats to luxury villas. The company’s expert installation, 2-year warranty, and responsive Hyderabad-based support make it the top choice for working professionals, couples, and tech-savvy homeowners. Discover smart living at www.pert.me or visit the Jubilee Hills Experience Center.

