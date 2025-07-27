ODM LEAP Series Empowers Students with Real-World Professional Insights

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The ODM Educational Group has successfully concluded its groundbreaking LEAP Series (Learn–Engage–Aspire–Prosper), a transformative mentorship initiative that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world professional excellence. This prestigious program connects students across multiple schools of the ODM Educational Group with distinguished professionals, creating unprecedented opportunities for career exploration and personal growth.

The LEAP Series has brought together an impressive roster of accomplished individuals. At ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, students learned from Padmashree Dr. Ashok Ku. Mohapatra’s healthcare leadership insights, Dr. Ranjan Ku. Dwari’s mineral processing expertise, Major General Bhabani S Das’s strategic military experience, and Dr. Prasad Kumar Dash’s biodiversity conservation passion.

ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar, hosted Major General Atanu Pattanaik, Director of Centre for Indology and Culture, Mr. Debasis Kumar, Managing Director of Victoria Club Hotel, and Mr. Nagendra Kumar Mallick, Assistant Director-cum Nodal Officer of Climate Resilient Cell, who shared powerful insights on career, character, and purpose. Dr. Sanjeev Mahapatra and Dr. Siddhartha Mohanty further enriched the experience.

ODM Sapphire Global School, Ranchi, welcomed Dr. Prem Bhusan, who unveiled the art of healing through dentistry, Mrs. Rajalaxmi Mishra, who illuminated pathways to legal mastery, and Ms. Shradha Bagla, who decoded financial excellence as a Chartered Accountant. Ms. Rinku Khemka inspired entrepreneurial thinking, while Mr. Ankush Kasera brought nature’s stories to life through photography.

At ODM International School, Angul, students explored diverse career possibilities through interactions with Ar. Mohan Jhunjhunwala, who shared architectural insights, Dr. Ashish Kumar Mishra from YESS Hospital, who discussed healing lives, and Mr. Udaya Shankar Mishra, who championed justice in courtrooms. Mr. Krishna Tulsiyaan provided business perspectives, while Ms. Sangita Tobbo demonstrated dedication to safeguarding communities.

ODM International School, Durgapur, featured remarkable sessions with Mr. Prashant Kumar from Ankuran Science Centre, Ms. Sushmita Samar Man, Ph.D. in History of Art, Ms. Adreja Banerjee, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of NiveshSetu, Dr. Bratin Paul, Joint Director of Agriculture, and Prof. (Dr.) Neerja Shastri, Principal of IQ City Medical College & Hospital.

For ODM International School, Gurgaon, the exclusive event featured an impressive lineup of accomplished speakers, including Mr. Kundan Kumar Singh, State Information and Public Relation Officer for the Government of Uttarakhand; Mr. Ankit Goyal, Director of Engineering at Urban Company; Mr. Shashank Singhal, Director and Head of Business at Filo Edtech Pvt Ltd; Mr. Kanv Parashar, Advocate and Legal Manager; and Mr. Ayush Jain, Founder and President of Training. Each professional shared invaluable insights from their respective fields, offering students a rare glimpse into the dynamics of successful career trajectories.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, emphasised: “The LEAP Series represents the philosophy that true education transcends textbooks and classroom boundaries. By connecting students with accomplished professionals, we create a bridge between academic knowledge and real-world application, inspiring young minds to pursue excellence.”

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added: “The overwhelming response demonstrates the hunger among students for authentic career guidance. This program exemplifies our commitment to providing holistic education that prepares students not just for examinations, but for life itself.”

The LEAP Series has successfully demonstrated that meaningful education finds its true purpose when it resonates with real-world experiences. Students have gained invaluable insights into diverse career pathways, understanding both the rewards and challenges of various professions. The program encourages critical thinking, bold dreaming, and exploration of new possibilities.

As the initiative continues expanding horizons across the ODM Educational Group, the LEAP Series stands as a testament to the transformative power of mentorship and the commitment to helping students grow with ODM.