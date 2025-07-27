SeaCube Cold Solutions Partners with The Wonderful Company to Establish Primary California Depot in Shafter

Montvale, NJ, USA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — SeaCube Cold Solutions (SCS), an affiliate of SeaCube Container Leasing and a leading provider of portable cold storage, announces a new partnership with The Wonderful Company. Under this agreement, The Wonderful Company’s Shafter facility will serve as the primary California depot for SCS, providing reefer storage and maintenance and repair services in the region.

As part of SeaCube Container Leasing, SCS is backed by over 30 years of experience in refrigerated equipment, providing unmatched reliability and innovation in cold chain logistics. This new facility in Shafter represents a significant step forward in SeaCube’s investment in strategically located infrastructure to support its growing SCS customer base.

“Partnering with The Wonderful Company at the Shafter depot marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in a key logistics corridor,” said James Armstrong, Senior Vice President of SeaCube Cold Solutions. “We’re excited to launch operations at the Shafter, California depot, where we are establishing a significant refrigerated container presence to support not only California’s Central Valley but also a 250-mile radius. This location strategically extends our reach across the West Coast, including Arizona and Nevada. With the addition of Shafter, SeaCube Cold Solutions now has full coverage over the entire Southwest Region.”

The Shafter depot will serve as a hub for both storage and maintenance of SeaCube refrigerated containers. Its strategic location offers direct access to key customers in California’s Central Valley, while its position within a less congested logistics park provides efficient transportation routes to the Los Angeles basin, Arizona, and Nevada. SeaCube is the first—and currently the only—reefer operation at the facility.

“SeaCube’s portable cold storage solution offers tremendous flexibility during seasonal market fluctuations. We are pleased to have their support and involvement in the Wonderful Logistics Center,” said Sepehr Matinifar, Vice President of Logistic Services at the Wonderful Company.