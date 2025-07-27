National Store LLC Launches Canon EOS R50 V with RF‑S 14‑30 mm Lens

Dubai, UAE, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC proudly announces the arrival of the new Canon EOS R50 V mirrorless camera, now available with the versatile RF‑S 14‑30 mm F4‑6.3 IS STM PZ lens. This compact and powerful kit is designed to meet the demands of modern content creators, vloggers, and streamers who need portability without compromising quality.

Built on Canon’s acclaimed EOS R platform, the R50 V features a 24.2 MP APS-C sensor, DIGIC X processor, advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and 4K 60p video with Canon Log 3—making it a standout choice for creators seeking cinematic-quality footage. The flip-out touchscreen, dedicated front record button, and USB livestreaming support offer unmatched flexibility for solo shooters and content professionals.

The included RF‑S 14‑30 mm lens brings a fresh innovation to the Canon lenses lineup—featuring Canon’s first RF‑S power zoom. With smooth, silent transitions via the built-in zoom rocker or smartphone control, this lens is ideal for both dynamic video and wide-angle photography. At only 181 g, its compact, non-extending design ensures perfect balance on gimbals, tripods, or handheld setups.

Additional features include Optical Image Stabilisation (up to 7.5 stops with coordinated IS), STM autofocus, 15 cm close focusing, and compatibility with 58 mm filters. This lens represents the next generation of Canon lenses, optimised for mobility, ease, and creativity on the go.

“The EOS R50 V and RF‑S 14‑30mm combo is a complete creative toolkit,” said [Spokesperson Name], Marketing Head at National Store LLC. “It’s a lightweight, high-performance solution designed for today’s fast-moving visual storytellers.”

Now available at National Store LLC, this new Canon kit is your gateway to pro-level results. Explore more Canon lenses and accessories in-store or online, with exclusive offers and expert support.

