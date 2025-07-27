Ocean-to-Rail Visibility Solution for Seamless Tracking and Greater ETA Accuracy Released by TransmetriQ

Cary, NC, USA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — TransmetriQ, a Railinc® brand, and a leader in intermodal shipment intelligence, today announced the launch of a seamless visibility solution designed to eliminate the fragmented and error-prone processes shippers face when moving containerized goods between ocean vessels and North American railroads.

By integrating GPS-based vessel data, AI-driven ETA modeling, and centralized event reporting from over 41 shipping lines, 6,000 ports, and 600+ railroads, TransmetriQ empowers logistics teams with the single-source insight they need to manage shipments more efficiently—no matter the mode, carrier, or region.

“Shippers are tired of chasing data across systems, comparing inconsistent statuses, and relying on outdated estimates,” said Danny Dever, Senior Product Manager, TransmetriQ. “With our seamless ocean and rail visibility solution, you can track by vessel or container, spot delays in real time, and trust your ETA—with accuracy improvements of up to 75% compared to typical industry estimates.”

TransmetriQ addresses long-standing customer pain points such as:

● Inaccurate ETAs that delay downstream operations

● Insufficient unified tracking across modes, requiring multiple tools and manual work

● Difficulty identifying shipment dwelling at terminals or ports

● Limited tracking options, especially for vessel-based monitoring

“This launch reflects our commitment to solving the real operational problems our customers face daily,” said Mika Majapuro, Vice President-Product Management, TransmetriQ. International shippers need a complete, trustworthy picture of where their freight is regardless of transportation mode—down to the coordinates, route, and predicted arrival time.”

Seamless Ocean-Rail Visibility: Key Benefits

● 75% More Accurate ETAs – Predictive insights that adjust dynamically as shipments move for more accurate ETAs than are provided on manifests

● GPS-Based Trace Results – Real-time latitude/longitude coordinates and next port routing

● Single-Source Access – Eliminates time-consuming multi-system traces

● Event Harmonization – Generates common, simplified event reporting across carriers and modes

● Rapid Search by Vessel or Container – Find and act on key shipments in seconds

Seamless ocean-rail visibility is now available to BCOs, freight forwarders, logistics providers, and current intermodal customers. TransmetriQ supports tracking via container or vessel ID and provides voyage, route, and ETA data from origin port to final rail destination.

To learn more, visit https://www.transmetriq.com/ocean-shipment-tracking