Effortless Vehicle Retrieval: Gemcan Towing Introduces Reliable Tilt Tray Towing Services

Catering to private motorists, commercial fleets, and roadside assistance providers, Gemcan Towing is setting new standards for dependability, safety, and care in the towing sector across Australia.

Revolutionising the Way Australia Tows

Tilt tray towing offers one of the safest and most efficient methods for transporting cars, SUVs, sedans, motorcycles, large industrial equipment, and small boats. Unlike traditional tow trucks, tilt trays feature a hydraulic platform that smoothly inclines to ground level. Thus, allowing vehicles to be winched or driven aboard, then safely transported without damaging transmissions or tyres.

Gemcan Towing’s modern fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art tilt tray units, ensuring fast response times and the versatility to handle breakdowns, roadside emergencies, relocations, and planned transport jobs 24*7 with equal ease.

“Our customers count on us for peace of mind when the unexpected happens,” said a spokesperson for Gemcan Towing. “Tilt tray towing facilitates us to offer a damage-free solution, whether it’s a vintage car on its way to a dealership, a classic being moved for restoration, or roadside rescue after an accident. We’re dedicated to delivering safe, trustworthy service on every job.”

What Sets Gemcan Towing Apart?

Expert Operators:

Each driver is highly trained in tilt tray towing techniques, guaranteeing safety and professionalism at every step.

Quick Response:

With a strategically positioned fleet, Gemcan can reach breakdown sites and metropolitan or regional addresses quickly, minimising downtime for clients.

24/7 Availability:

Accidents and mechanical failures don’t stick to office hours—neither does Gemcan’s service.

Adaptable Capacity:

From everyday sedans to light commercial vehicles and machinery, no job is too big or too small.

Transparent Pricing:

Upfront, competitive quotes with no hidden fees or last-minute surprises. Clients praise Gemcan Towing for their clear pricing policies.

About Gemcan Towing

Founded in Melbourne and servicing Victoria and surrounding areas, Gemcan Towing has built a reputation for distinction in the towing industry. Offering a wide range of around-the-clock services including accident and breakdown recovery, machinery transport, and specialised roadside assistance—the towing team at Gemcan prides itself on client satisfaction, innovation, and community trust. As experts in tilt tray towing, Gemcan Towing is ready to keep Australians moving, whatever the challenge.

https://gemcanlogistics.com.au/

Contact Information:

Phone: 0461 588 583

Email: info@gemcanlogistics.com.au