Baker Law Group Expands Full-Service Criminal Defense to Denver

Denver, CO, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is now accepting criminal defense clients in Denver, offering aggressive, results-driven representation for individuals facing a wide range of misdemeanor and felony charges. With a long-standing reputation for excellence in litigation, the firm now brings its experience and legal strength to individuals in Denver facing serious accusations.

“Denver has seen an increase in complex criminal cases, and we’re here to ensure that every client gets a fair shot and a strong defense,” said Jereme Baker, Founding Attorney of Baker Law Group. “No matter the charge, we fight to protect your rights, your record, and your future.”

Baker Law Group now provides criminal defense representation in Denver for:

Domestic violence defense

DUI and DWAI defense

Sexual assault defense

RICO and federal conspiracy charges

White collar crime defense (fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.)

Theft and property crime defense

Assault and aggravated assault defense

Defense against protective and restraining orders

Misdemeanor and felony criminal charges

Pre-charge representation and investigations

Probation violation defense

Expungements and record sealing

Whether you’re under investigation, already charged, or unsure of your legal exposure, Baker Law Group brings a proactive approach designed to resolve cases efficiently—and win when it counts.

To schedule a confidential consultation in Denver, call (303) 747-4772 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com.