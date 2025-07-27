Baker Law Group Now Offering Criminal Defense Services in Colorado Springs

Posted on 2025-07-27 by in Law // 0 Comments

Colorado Springs, CO, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC has announced the official launch of its criminal defense services in Colorado Springs. With a reputation for responsive legal support and effective defense strategies, the firm is now available to help clients in southern Colorado defend against serious criminal accusations—from assault to white collar crimes.

 

“Too often, people wait too long to get legal help after an arrest or accusation,” said Jereme Baker, Founding Attorney. “Our team in Colorado Springs is here to step in early, take control of the case, and fight for the best possible result.”

 

The firm now provides legal defense in Colorado Springs for:

 

  • Domestic violence defense
  • DUI and DWAI defense
  • Sexual assault defense
  • RICO and federal conspiracy charges
  • White collar crime defense (fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.)
  • Theft and property crime defense
  • Assault and aggravated assault defense
  • Defense against protective and restraining orders
  • Misdemeanor and felony criminal charges
  • Pre-charge representation and investigations
  • Probation violation defense
  • Expungements and record sealing

 

Baker Law Group offers direct, honest guidance and aggressive legal protection for people facing the life-changing consequences of criminal prosecution.

 

Call (719) 600-5450 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com to schedule a private consultation with a Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution