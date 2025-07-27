Baker Law Group Now Offering Criminal Defense Services in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC has announced the official launch of its criminal defense services in Colorado Springs. With a reputation for responsive legal support and effective defense strategies, the firm is now available to help clients in southern Colorado defend against serious criminal accusations—from assault to white collar crimes.

“Too often, people wait too long to get legal help after an arrest or accusation,” said Jereme Baker, Founding Attorney. “Our team in Colorado Springs is here to step in early, take control of the case, and fight for the best possible result.”

The firm now provides legal defense in Colorado Springs for:

Domestic violence defense

DUI and DWAI defense

Sexual assault defense

RICO and federal conspiracy charges

White collar crime defense (fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.)

Theft and property crime defense

Assault and aggravated assault defense

Defense against protective and restraining orders

Misdemeanor and felony criminal charges

Pre-charge representation and investigations

Probation violation defense

Expungements and record sealing

Baker Law Group offers direct, honest guidance and aggressive legal protection for people facing the life-changing consequences of criminal prosecution.

Call (719) 600-5450 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com to schedule a private consultation with a Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney.