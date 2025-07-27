Baker Law Group Expands Real Estate Legal Services in Austin

Austin, TX, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC has expanded its real estate law practice to serve clients across Austin and Central Texas. From landlord disputes to construction defects, the firm offers fast, results-driven representation backed by deep knowledge of Texas real estate law.

“We know the challenges Austin property owners face, whether they’re dealing with lease violations or building defects,” said Jereme Baker. “Our goal is to provide local support with big-firm capability.”

The firm’s Austin real estate legal services include:

Baker Law Group’s attorneys assist landlords, investors, homeowners, and developers in both transactional and litigation matters. The team works quickly to enforce rights, protect assets, and resolve disputes efficiently.

Austin residents can contact Baker Law Group at (512) 883-4225 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com for a consultation.