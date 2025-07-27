India’s Leading Leather Exporter Reinforces EU BSCI and SEDEX Compliance

Kolkata, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — XL Enterprises Ltd., a reputed name in India’s leather goods export industry, is doubling down on its commitment to ethical manufacturing by reinforcing its adherence to BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) and SEDEX (Supplier Ethical Data Exchange) guidelines—international frameworks that ensure fair labour practices, safe working conditions, and environmental responsibility.

As global buyers and importers grow increasingly conscious about sourcing transparency, XL Enterprises Ltd. has emerged as a preferred supplier for European and North American companies seeking products aligned with international compliance standards.

Every product manufactured at the company’s Kolkata facility—whether it’s leather handbags, wallets, belts, shoes, or wine bags—is backed by verified audits and fully traceable sourcing from certified tanneries in India, Italy, and Asia. Additionally, the brand maintains ISO 9001:2015 and C-TPAT certifications, reinforcing its status as a globally trusted exporter.

“Ethical production isn’t just a requirement; it’s our promise to our buyers and workers alike,” said a senior compliance officer at XL Enterprises Ltd.

With BSCI and SEDEX standards embedded into its supply chain and HR policies, the company continues to attract bulk orders from major global retailers who prioritise ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

This commitment positions XL Enterprises Ltd. not just as a supplier—but as a sustainable, long-term manufacturing partner on the world stage.