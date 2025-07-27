Solis 4215 Tractor Price, Features & Specifications in India

Delhi, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — In the fast-paced agricultural era of today, farmers expect machinery that not only delivers precision but also reliability, economy on fuel, and long-term value. The Solis 4215 tractor is a robust and handy option for Indian farmers. Designed by International Tractors Ltd. in association with Yanmar, Japan, the Solis 4215 combines international engineering prowess with specifications optimized for farming conditions in India.

Engine and Performance

At the center of the Solis 4215 is a durable 3-cylinder engine that outputs a robust 43 HP. The engine is designed with state-of-the-art E3 technology to provide fuel efficiency without sacrificing power. With an RPM rating of 1800, the tractor provides greater torque, more frictionless operation, and better field operation—particularly in operations such as ploughing, tilling, harvesting, and hauling.

Whether you work with dry fields or humid and sloppy grounds, the Solis 4215 delivers good performance on diverse terrains. The fuel consumption of the model ensures it is an economical choice for farmers looking to reduce operational costs without compromising on yield.

Transmission and Gearbox

The Solis 4215 has a synchromesh transmission with 10 forward and 5 reverse gears, providing operators more control and smoother changes. The gear pattern is suited for field operations at varying speeds and torque capacities, such as sowing, spraying, and rotavation.

The transmission system has high and low gear ranges, ensuring flexibility in light and heavy-duty use. This enhances the uniqueness of the Solis 4215 in the 40–45 HP segment.

Hydraulic and Lifting Capacity

Another feature of the Solis 4215 is its hydraulic system that is very strong. It has a lifting capacity of 2000 kg, making it suitable for working with a number of implements such as cultivators, ploughs, seed drills, sprayers, and trailers.

The accuracy hydraulic controls enable operators to raise and lower attachments in a smooth manner, ensuring accurate control. This is especially convenient in working on sloping grounds or during operations such as loading and excavating.

Steering, Brakes, and Comfort

The Solis 4215 features power steering, which makes it comfortable to maneuver even for extended periods of work. The feature promotes smooth movement, which lowers operator fatigue and increases productivity.

The tractor is equipped with oil-immersed multi-disc brakes, which provide improved braking efficiency and heat dissipation. This makes it safer to operate, particularly on slopes or when being transported.

Comfort is also where the Solis 4215 stands out. The operator platform is roomy, and the ergonomic seat with adequate cushioning and suspension contributes to driving comfort. The dashboard is contemporary and has all necessary indicators to assist the operator in keeping an eye on the functions of the tractor with ease.

Design and Build Quality

The Solis 4215 has a sleek and aerodynamic design. It also has nice headlights, a daring grille, and a streamlined body that not only contributes to its attractiveness but also increases visibility and ventilation to the engine.

Its durable build quality guarantees longevity, even in harsh working conditions. The tractor’s chassis and components are made to last with negligible wear and tear.

2WD and 4WD Options

The Solis 4215 comes in both 2WD and 4WD models, making it versatile for various farming requirements. The 2WD model is appropriate for general farming operations on plain lands, whereas the 4WD model provides better traction and stability on uneven or hillside lands.

Farmers can opt for the variant depending on the type of land, usage requirements, and financials. The fact that they are both available also provides flexibility regarding price and performance.

Solis 4215 Price in India

Perhaps the most attractive feature of the Solis 4215 is the competitive price. Solis 4215 price in India is structured to provide farmers with maximum value for their money for a high-power tractor without an exorbitant price tag.

The ex-showroom price of Solis 4215 (2WD) is between ₹6.60 lakhs to ₹7.10 lakhs.

The Solis 4215 4WD model is a bit pricier, with an ex-showroom price of ₹7.15 lakhs to ₹7.55 lakhs.

On-road price can differ depending on state tax, insurance, RTO fees, and accessories. The on-road price is generally around ₹7.30 lakhs to ₹8.20 lakhs, depending upon the locality.

You can quickly find the current Solis 4215 price in India, promotions, EMI schemes, and dealer presence on reputed farm equipment websites such as Khetigaadi.com. The platform offers authentic listings, price comparison, reviews, and expert guidance to assist farmers in making sound decisions.

Why Choose Solis 4215?

Following are some of the major reasons why the Solis 4215 is a popular choice among Indian farmers:

✅ High fuel efficiency with E3 engine technology

✅ 43 HP power suitable for multi-purpose farm work

✅ Sophisticated 10F+5R synchromesh transmission

✅ 2000 kg lifting capacity with accuracy hydraulics

✅ Comes in 2WD and 4WD versions

✅ Trendy look with strong build

✅ Great price-to-performance ratio

✅ 5-year warranty and solid after-sales support

Final Thoughts

The Solis 4215 is more than just a tractor—it’s a long-term farming partner built to meet the dynamic needs of Indian agriculture. With its powerful engine, fuel-saving technology, ergonomic design, and heavy-duty performance, it delivers excellent value for every rupee invested.

Whether you own a small family farm or a commercial farming enterprise, the Solis 4215 puts you ahead in every way. It is one of the smartest options in the 40–45 HP category when you consider power, price, and performance.

For specifications, financing information, and the latest Solis 4215 price in India, check Khetigaadi.com—the trusted platform for tractor buyers and sellers in India.