4Closure Rescue Launches National Foreclosure Prevention Program to Support Struggling Homeowners

Chicago, IL, 2025-07-28 — /EPR Network/ —​ In response to a growing wave of foreclosure filings, housing advocate David Litt and his organization, 4Closure Rescue, have launched a national program focused on helping homeowners avoid foreclosure through early intervention, education, and personal support.

The initiative comes as more American homeowners—especially those who purchased during the recent housing boom—struggle with missed payments, inflation-related hardship, and a lack of awareness about available options. According to ATTOM’s latest data, foreclosure filings have risen over 8% year-over-year. 4Closure Rescue’s new outreach program aims to change that by equipping at-risk homeowners with clear guidance, access to assistance, and support before they lose their homes.

The program is designed for homeowners in all stages of delinquency, from first missed payment to those who have received a Notice of Default. By providing direct education, one-on-one consultations, and referrals to HUD-approved housing counselors, the organization hopes to reduce preventable foreclosures nationwide and protect vulnerable communities from financial devastation.

“Foreclosure doesn’t happen overnight,” said Litt. “It’s a process—and if homeowners can act during that window of time, they have a real shot at keeping their homes or exiting with dignity. But the system is confusing by design, and people often don’t know where to begin. That’s where 4Closure Rescue steps in.”

The initiative is already active online through www.4closurerescue.com, offering tools such as downloadable foreclosure timelines by state, guides to hardship programs, and connections to certified housing counselors. In addition, 4Closure Rescue has plans to expand its outreach through digital campaigns, nonprofit partnerships, and live educational events in vulnerable housing markets across the country.

This effort is especially timely as homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages, low-equity properties, or pandemic-related forbearances face financial whiplash. First-time homeowners, veterans, and seniors are among the groups disproportionately affected by misinformation and fear about the foreclosure process.

“Many people stay silent out of shame,” Litt said. “But foreclosure is a crisis, not a character flaw. It’s something people survive—and we want to make sure they don’t have to survive it alone.”

Rather than take over properties or offer aggressive “cash for keys” solutions, 4Closure Rescue works as a neutral advocate giving homeowners unbiased information about all available options, from loan modifications and forbearance to pre-foreclosure sales. The emphasis is always on clear, timely communication and restoring agency to those who feel stuck or powerless.

For Litt, the mission is personal. As a long-time real estate professional, he witnessed how quickly financial hardship can turn into displacement—and how preventable it often is with the right guidance.

“Real estate isn’t just about property. It’s about people,” he added. “Every foreclosure we prevent is a family kept stable, a credit score preserved, and a ripple of peace in a chaotic moment. That’s what drives this work.”

4Closure Rescue encourages homeowners who are behind on payments, confused by notices, or afraid to speak with their lenders to reach out as early as possible. The sooner they act, the more options they’ll have—and the better their chances of recovering with their financial future intact.

