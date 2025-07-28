Biomethane Market 2030: The Future of Clean Transportation

The global biomethane market was valued at USD 7,994.9 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 17,031.9 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030. Biomethane serves as a renewable energy source utilized across various sectors, including construction, power generation, transportation, and industrial applications.

The market growth is supported by increasing demand for efficient power transmission throughout the forecast period. Biomethane is a gas produced through the biological decomposition of organic materials such as agricultural residues, food waste, sewage, and other biodegradable substances. Recognized as a sustainable and renewable alternative to fossil fuels, biomethane is generated via anaerobic digestion — a process where microorganisms break down organic matter in oxygen-free environments to produce biogas.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe led the biomethane market globally, accounting for over 45.6% of the revenue share in 2024.

Among sources, municipal waste contributed the highest revenue share of approximately 39.0% in 2024.

Regarding end-use sectors, construction held the largest revenue share at more than 43.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market size in 2024: USD 7,994.9 million

Projected market size by 2030: USD 17,031.9 million

CAGR from 2025 to 2030: 13.5%

Europe: Largest regional market in 2024

Leading Companies & Market Strategies:

Major companies in the biomethane industry are adopting strategies such as expansions and partnerships to enhance their market presence and extend the distribution of their products and services. These initiatives are pivotal in driving the overall growth of the market.

Top Biomethane Market Players:

Air Liquide

Engie

Nature Energy Biogas A/S

Gasum

Terega Solutions

Waga Energy

TotalEnergies

Chevron

Kinder Morgan

Archea Energy

Envitec Biogas AG

Future Biogas Ltd.

E.ON SE

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG

South Hills RNG

Conclusion:

The biomethane market is set to experience robust growth fueled by rising demand for renewable energy solutions across various industries such as construction, transportation, and power generation. Europe remains the dominant region due to favorable regulatory frameworks and widespread adoption of sustainable energy technologies. The reliance on municipal waste as a primary source reflects the growing emphasis on circular economy practices. As leading companies continue to expand operations and forge strategic partnerships, the market is positioned for significant advancements, supporting the global transition toward cleaner, sustainable energy alternatives.