Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2030: Exploring Emerging Economies

The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market was valued at USD 1,731.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,229.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for functional additives across various sectors, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

CMC is widely valued for its excellent thickening, stabilizing, and water-retention properties, making it a preferred ingredient across diverse industrial applications. The growing consumer preference for plant-based and biodegradable components is boosting the demand for CMC, particularly in clean-label food products and sustainable personal care formulations. In addition, industrial applications in oil & gas and detergents continue to support consistent volume demand globally.

The development of high-purity pharmaceutical- and food-grade CMC aligned with strict regulatory requirements presents new market opportunities. Demand is further propelled by growth in vegan, gluten-free, and low-fat food segments, where CMC serves as an effective fat replacer and texture enhancer. Expansion across emerging markets, coupled with increased investment in R&D for advanced uses such as 3D printing pastes, bioplastics, and novel drug delivery systems, provides long-term growth potential.

However, the market faces several challenges. Price volatility of raw materials like cellulose and caustic soda can significantly impact production costs and profit margins. Moreover, increasing regulatory scrutiny over the use of chemically modified ingredients in food and pharmaceutical products may hinder adoption in certain regions. The presence of alternative hydrocolloids such as guar gum, xanthan gum, and microcrystalline cellulose—which offer similar benefits at competitive price points—also adds to the competitive pressure.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific led the CMC market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 40.7%.

The market in China is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030.

By purity, the medium purity (90–99%) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By end use, the oil & gas sector is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030 in terms of revenue.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 1,731.2 Million

Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 2,229.8 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.4%

Leading Region: Asia Pacific (2024)

Key Carboxymethyl Cellulose Company Insights:

Prominent companies such as Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical Company, CP Kelco, Sevasa Industries Pvt Ltd, and Nouryon are dominant players in the CMC market.

Ashland Inc. stands out for offering premium-grade, high-purity CMC tailored to pharmaceutical, personal care, and food & beverage sectors. Leveraging strong R&D capabilities, the company focuses on regulatory compliance, sustainability, and functional innovation, making it a key supplier in applications requiring superior viscosity control, stability, and safety.

Leading Companies in the Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

Ashland Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

CP Kelco

Sevasa Industries Pvt Ltd

Nouryon

Lotte Fine Chemical Co.

Sudal Industries

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Shandong Head Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Tianyu Chemical

Shaanxi Jinye Biochemical

AkzoNobel (now Nouryon)

Conclusion:

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is set for stable growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand across food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial sectors. Its multifunctional properties and alignment with plant-based and biodegradable trends make CMC a valuable additive. While raw material cost volatility and regulatory challenges may affect market dynamics, the development of high-purity and bio-based variants, along with innovations in emerging applications such as 3D printing and drug delivery, are expected to unlock new growth opportunities. Asia Pacific remains the dominant region, with strong growth potential in China and other developing economies.