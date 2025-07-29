Home Decor Market Sustainable Flooring: PVC‑Free & Durable Choices

Global Home Decor Market Overview

The global home decor market was valued at USD 960.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,622.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030. The industry’s growth is primarily fueled by the increasing use of sustainable materials, evolving interior design trends, and rapid urbanization.

Consumers are showing a strong preference for eco-friendly materials such as bamboo for furniture and flooring and organic fabrics for soft furnishings. In addition, the rising popularity of multipurpose and foldable furniture caters to the demand for sustainability and space optimization, particularly in urban areas. These products not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance visual appeal.

Influence of Social Media and Urban Lifestyle

The widespread accessibility of home decor content through social media platforms is also playing a critical role in encouraging frequent interior redesigns. This trend is particularly prominent among first-time homeowners, who are enthusiastic about investing in both the interiors and exteriors of their living spaces.

Urban migration continues to expand as more individuals relocate to cities for better opportunities. In turn, consumers are increasingly motivated to decorate their living environments according to personal preferences. The demand for furniture, textiles, artificial flooring, and decorative elements has seen significant growth. According to a 2024 Opendoor report, U.S. consumers, on average, spend USD 5,635 on renovation projects and USD 1,598 on home decor, highlighting strong consumer interest in home improvement.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global home decor market in 2024 with a 36.7% revenue share. High disposable incomes, a broad selection of products, and fast-changing design preferences support the region’s dominance.

The furniture segment accounted for the largest product share at 50.7% in 2024. Urban living conditions and demand for compact, stylish, and space-saving furniture continue to drive this segment’s growth.

In terms of application, the indoor segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. Increasing investment in home interiors such as bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens is being propelled by social media influence and the availability of innovative decor options online.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 960.14 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,622.90 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 9.4%

Leading Region (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several major players are actively shaping the global home decor market:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (IKEA) – A global leader in functional and affordable home furniture. Known for its wide product range, including living, dining, and bedroom furnishings, textiles, lighting, and outdoor solutions. IKEA’s signature flat-pack model continues to appeal to cost-conscious and space-constrained urban consumers.

– A global leader in functional and affordable home furniture. Known for its wide product range, including living, dining, and bedroom furnishings, textiles, lighting, and outdoor solutions. IKEA’s signature flat-pack model continues to appeal to cost-conscious and space-constrained urban consumers. MillerKnoll, Inc. (Herman Miller) – A prominent U.S.-based provider of both office and home furnishings. The company focuses on sustainability, offering seating, tables, storage, and decorative items while emphasizing responsible manufacturing practices.

Other key companies include Kimball International Inc., Hanssem Corporation, home24, Conair Corporation, Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Springs Window Fashions LLC, and Siemens AG. These companies are increasingly embracing trends such as personalized decor and sustainable product offerings, and many are collaborating with celebrities and influencers to enhance brand reach.

Key Players

IKEA Systems B.V.

Kimball International Inc.

Herman Miller, Inc.

home24

Hanssem Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd.

Springs Window Fashions LLC

Siemens AG

Conclusion

The global home decor market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by sustainable living trends, social media influence, and the rise of urban lifestyles. As consumers prioritize eco-friendly materials and functional design, manufacturers are innovating to meet these demands. With North America maintaining its leadership position and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is set to benefit from expanding consumer bases, evolving tastes, and higher spending on home improvement. Companies that continue to integrate sustainability, personalization, and digital engagement into their strategies will be best positioned to capitalize on this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.