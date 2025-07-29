Positive Displacement Blowers Market Boosted by Wastewater Treatment

The global positive displacement blowers market size was estimated at USD 2,606.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,478.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing robust growth, largely fueled by industrial expansion in key sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, and wastewater treatment.

Positive displacement blowers are integral to various industrial processes, including pneumatic conveying, aeration, and ventilation, where consistent and high-pressure air delivery is crucial. As these sectors continue to expand and modernize, there is a growing demand for efficient, durable, and energy-optimized blower systems. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations related to air emissions and wastewater management are prompting industries to adopt advanced blower technologies that support compliance while maintaining performance. These regulations are significantly contributing to increased adoption of positive displacement blowers (PDBs), especially in wastewater treatment and manufacturing applications.

The global PDB market is moderately fragmented, featuring a mix of large multinational corporations and regional manufacturers striving for market dominance. Prominent players are heavily investing in R&D, product innovation, and energy efficiency enhancements to stay competitive. Companies such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, and Kaeser Kompressoren are focusing on strategic acquisitions and global expansion to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, in February 2021, Ingersoll Rand acquired Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems. This acquisition allowed Ingersoll Rand to integrate Tuthill’s product range into its Industrial Technologies and Services division, effectively broadening its product offerings and improving its global footprint in vacuum and blower solutions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Positive Displacement Blowers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, contributing 37.8% of total revenue.

China remains a key growth engine due to its extensive industrial base.

By type, the twin lobe blowers segment held the largest market share in 2024, at 35.0%, owing to their robust construction, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability across industries.

By pressure range, the low pressure (up to 500 mBar) segment dominated with a 44.9% revenue share in 2024, driven by widespread usage in wastewater treatment, aeration, and pneumatic conveying.

By end-use, the water & wastewater treatment sector accounted for 32.7% of market share in 2024, due to the essential role of blowers in aeration and biological treatment.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Revenue: USD 2,606.8 Million

2030 Projected Revenue: USD 3,478.4 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.3%

Leading Region: Asia-Pacific

Key Company Insights:

Roots is renowned for its durable and efficient rotary lobe blowers, widely used in wastewater treatment, pneumatic conveying, and power generation. The company continues to advance its technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance.

MD-Kinney offers robust, energy-efficient rotary lobe blowers used in chemical processing, wastewater treatment, and industrial vacuum systems, with a strong focus on reliability and low operating costs.

Major Companies in the Market:

Roots

MD-Kinney

Gardner Denver

Ingersoll Rand

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Busch Group

Atlas Copco

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

Eurus Blower, Inc.

Republic Manufacturing

MAPRO S.p.A.

EBARA Group

GREATECH

BLOWTAC

Shandong Dacheng Machinery Technology Co., Ltd

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global positive displacement blowers market is set for steady growth, underpinned by the rising demand for high-performance air movement systems in industrial and municipal applications. With growing regulatory emphasis on environmental compliance and energy efficiency, PDB manufacturers are innovating to offer advanced solutions tailored to evolving industry needs. This competitive and technology-driven market is likely to witness further consolidation and expansion, especially in emerging economies where infrastructure development and industrialization continue to gain momentum.