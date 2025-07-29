Pouches Market Driven by Increasing Packaged Food Consumption

The global pouches market size was estimated at USD 42,192.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63,136.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for packaged foods and beverages, combined with the cost-effectiveness and convenience of pouches over rigid packaging, is a primary factor driving market growth.

Innovations in food processing technologies and evolving consumer lifestyles have significantly increased the demand for packaged food products, further supporting the expansion of the pouches market. Additionally, in the transportation and logistics sector, the compactness of pouches contributes to reduced space usage in vehicles, which directly lowers transportation costs.

Sustainability concerns are pushing end-use industries toward environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Pouches require less raw material, water, and energy during manufacturing and generate less landfill waste after disposal, making them a preferred packaging format. The adoption of sustainable practices such as the use of biodegradable materials like polylactic acid (PLA), compostable films, and mono-materials is also enhancing the market appeal of flexible pouches. Moreover, incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into packaging helps reduce dependence on virgin plastics and fosters a circular economy.

The demand for convenience meals is rising in both developed and emerging economies, driven by fast-paced lifestyles. Ready-to-eat products, often packaged in pouches, are gaining popularity due to their long shelf life and minimal processing, eliminating the need for preservatives or cold storage. For instance, in countries like Canada and the U.S., where many apartments lack full kitchen facilities, pouches serve as an effective solution for convenient meal preparation and storage.

Another key driver is the shift from canned food packaging to pouch formats. Stand-up and retort pouches have made previously canned foods more accessible, while also eliminating the need for freezing or refrigeration. This shift not only improves distribution efficiency but also enhances convenience for both retailers and consumers.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest revenue-generating market in 2023.

Germany is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

By material, plastics accounted for USD 27,075.1 million in revenue in 2023.

Bioplastics is the fastest-growing material segment over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 42,192.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 63,136.2 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.9%

Largest Region in 2023: Asia Pacific

Key Companies Operating in the Pouches Market:

Amcor Plc

Mondi

Sealed Air

CONSTANTIA

Coveris

Goglio SpA

ProAmpac

Südpack

GUALAPACK S.P.A

Huhtamaki Group

Smurfit Kappa

Amcor Plc, established in 1860 and headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, provides packaging solutions globally with a strong presence in Western Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates under two main segments: flexible and rigid packaging, offering products such as rigid containers, flexible pouches, closures, and specialty cartons.

Sealed Air, founded in 1960 and based in North Carolina, U.S., produces packaging solutions for food and consumer care sectors. Its operations span two key segments: food and protective packaging. The food segment serves perishable food markets, including fresh red meat, processed meats, poultry, and dairy.

Conclusion:

The global pouches market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising demand for convenient, sustainable, and cost-effective packaging solutions. Technological advancements in packaging materials, a shift in consumer preferences toward ready-to-eat foods, and increasing sustainability awareness among businesses and consumers are expected to continue shaping the market landscape. As companies prioritize eco-friendly solutions and cost optimization, pouches will remain a critical component of modern packaging strategies across diverse sectors.