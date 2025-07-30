Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Challenges and Growth

The global microbial fermentation technology market was valued at USD 30,964.1 million in 2022 and is set to expand considerably, reaching USD 49.39 billion by 2030. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Several key factors are propelling this industry forward, including the escalating demand for biologics, the emergence of innovative therapies utilizing smaller biologic drug substances, and continuous advancements in microbial fermentation platforms and associated technologies.

In recent years, the microbial fermentation sector has witnessed a surge in demand, largely due to the exponential growth within the microbial biopharmaceutical industry. Microbial expression systems offer significant advantages over mammalian cell cultures, such as shorter development timelines, higher expression levels, and reduced media costs. These benefits have played a crucial role in rekindling interest in employing microbial organisms for manufacturing processes. Overall, microbial fermentation technology delivers higher yields, faster development, improved scalability, reduced batch-to-batch variation, and lower production costs.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific led the market in 2022, holding the largest revenue share of 45.9%.

The U.S. stands as the primary revenue contributor within the North America region.

By application, the antibiotics segment secured the largest market share of 32.2% in 2022 and is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the CMOs and CDMOs segment dominated the market, accounting for the highest share of 42.2% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 30,964.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 49.39 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 5.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest Market in 2022

North America: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

With the burgeoning demand for biopharmaceutical products, the microbial fermentation market is poised for substantial expansion. To capitalize on this opportunity, key industry players are actively implementing various strategic initiatives to bolster their market presence. These strategies primarily include new product introductions, mergers and acquisitions, and significant capacity expansions.

For example, in November 2021, Lonza made a substantial investment of approximately USD 1 billion to enhance its microbial production capabilities at its Visp, Switzerland site. This investment led to the installation of a 50-liter fermenter and other advanced equipment, specifically aimed at boosting the development services for Lonza’s microbially-derived proteins. Such strategic initiatives are expected to significantly contribute to the overall growth of the market.

Key Players

Biocon Ltd.

BioVectra Inc.

Danone UK

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza

Novozymes A/S

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

BIOZEEN

Conclusion

The global microbial fermentation technology market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the advantages microbial systems offer over traditional methods. Enhanced yields, faster development, and reduced production costs are reinforcing the industry’s value proposition. Increasing adoption across contract manufacturing organizations and advances in technology continue to shape the market landscape. Strategic investments by key players are accelerating innovation and infrastructure development. As biologics and precision medicine continue to expand, microbial fermentation is set to play a pivotal role in future pharmaceutical manufacturing.