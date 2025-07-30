Recycled Fibers Market Opportunities Expand in Packaging Materials

The global recycled fibers market, valued at an estimated USD 26.31 billion in 2024, is projected to expand significantly to USD 40.82 billion by 2030. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, propelled by a confluence of increasing environmental awareness, stringent regulatory pressures, and ongoing technological advancements in recycling processes.

A key driver behind this market expansion is the evolving consumer landscape. Younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly prioritizing sustainability in their purchasing decisions, leading to a surge in demand for eco-friendly textiles. Concurrently, governments worldwide are enacting stricter regulations aimed at reducing textile waste and fostering circular economies, thereby compelling manufacturers to adopt more sustainable practices. Furthermore, continuous technological innovations in recycling methodologies have substantially improved the quality and efficiency of recycled fibers, enhancing their competitiveness with virgin materials.

Beyond consumer preferences and regulatory mandates, several other factors are fueling the demand for recycled fibers. Heightened environmental concerns regarding the textile industry’s ecological footprint are motivating both consumers and businesses to seek sustainable alternatives. The growing momentum of the circular economy concept, which emphasizes waste reduction and material reuse, actively promotes the adoption of recycled fibers. Additionally, the utilization of recycled fibers offers significant cost savings for manufacturers by reducing the reliance on new raw materials and lowering waste disposal expenses.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominance: In 2024, the Asia Pacific region commanded the largest share of the global recycled fibers market, accounting for approximately 47.3% of the revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 26.31 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 40.82 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global recycled fibers market is significantly influenced by the strategies and innovations of leading companies committed to sustainable practices. Prominent players include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and Reliance Industries Limited, alongside emerging participants such as Recover Textile Systems and UNIFI, Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited stands as the world’s largest producer of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), with a robust network of recycling facilities spanning Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Since venturing into the recycling sector in 2011, the company has played a crucial role in converting post-consumer PET bottles into high-quality recycled polyester yarns, directly supporting global sustainability objectives. In 2023, Indorama Ventures generated approximately 1.4% of its total revenues from recycled products, demonstrating a tangible commitment to circularity and an estimated total avoided emissions of 324,256 tCO₂e.

Reliance Industries Limited is a dominant force in India’s recycled fibers industry. The company operates state-of-the-art PET recycling plants that efficiently transform substantial volumes of plastic waste into premium-grade fibers. Reliance is actively pursuing ambitious plans to expand its recycling capacity, aiming to double its PET recycling to approximately 5 billion bottles annually, and is dedicated to developing sustainable, circular materials to bolster environmental conservation efforts.

Beyond these established giants, innovative companies are also making significant strides:

Recover Textile Systems specializes in the mechanical recycling of cotton textile waste, transforming it into new recycled cotton fibers. Their core focus on textile-to-textile recycling aims to foster greater sustainability by converting pre-consumer and post-consumer textile waste into yarns for the production of fresh fabrics, thereby closing the loop in the textile industry.

UNIFI, Inc. is recognized as a leading innovator in recycled synthetic yarns. The company produces its renowned REPREVE® fibers from various recycled sources, including plastic bottles and textile waste. Through comprehensive programs, UNIFI actively contributes to circular supply chains by collecting and converting polyester fabric waste into high-performance fibers utilized across a diverse range of industries, from apparel to automotive.

Key Players

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Recover Textile Systems

UNIFI, Inc.

Lenzing AG

Patagonia.

Infinited Fiber Company.

Aquafil S.p.A.

Hyosung TNC

Conclusion

The global recycled fibers market is undergoing substantial growth, driven by increasing environmental consciousness, regulatory support, and advancements in recycling technologies. Rising demand for sustainable textiles, especially from younger, eco-aware consumers, is reshaping market dynamics. Governments and industries alike are embracing circular economy principles, encouraging the use of recycled materials. Technological innovation has further enhanced the quality and efficiency of recycled fibers, making them viable alternatives to virgin fibers. With strong contributions from key players and a growing focus on sustainability across sectors, the market is well-positioned for continued expansion.