U.S. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Innovates Cross-Platform Sales

The U.S. meal kit delivery services market was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to USD 23.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. With consumers increasingly juggling demanding work schedules and fast-paced lifestyles, there’s a rising inclination toward convenient meal solutions. As a result, meal kits have gained popularity as a healthier and more time-saving alternative to takeout or processed food options.

In 2023, the U.S. contributed approximately 86.4% of the global meal kit delivery services market. The growing awareness of the negative health impacts of fast food is encouraging more consumers to turn to structured meal solutions. The ease and efficiency offered by meal kits appeal to a wide customer base, making them a cost-effective and nutritious option compared to restaurant meals or ready-to-eat products available in stores. Additionally, companies like Sun Basket and Blue Apron experienced a significant surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing the market’s long-term potential.

Key Market Insights:

By Offering: The cook-and-eat segment dominated with a 61.6% market share in 2023, fueled by consumers’ growing interest in gourmet home cooking and exploring new recipes.

The cook-and-eat segment dominated with a 61.6% market share in 2023, fueled by consumers’ growing interest in gourmet home cooking and exploring new recipes. By Service: Single delivery services accounted for 58.8% of the revenue in 2023, with millennials and Gen Z emerging as the primary user demographic.

Single delivery services accounted for 58.8% of the revenue in 2023, with millennials and Gen Z emerging as the primary user demographic. By Meal Type: Non-vegetarian meal kits led the market, capturing 61.6% of the revenue share in 2023, driven by high consumer preference and perceived nutritional benefits.

Non-vegetarian meal kits led the market, capturing 61.6% of the revenue share in 2023, driven by high consumer preference and perceived nutritional benefits. By Platform: The online segment held the largest share at 64.7% in 2023, as increased digital adoption encouraged more local and small-scale providers to enter the space.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 10.4 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 23.7 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 10.7%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Companies operate in a highly competitive environment, primarily challenged by leading players with extensive distribution networks, strong brand loyalty, and a broad customer base. To maintain a competitive edge, businesses are actively pursuing growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, along with the introduction of new products.

Key Players

Blue Apron, LLC

Sun Basket

Freshly Inc.

Relish Labs LLC (Home Chef)

Purple Carrot

Gobble

Fresh n’ Lean

Hungryroot

HelloFresh

Marley Spoon Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. meal kit delivery services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumers’ demand for convenient and healthy meal solutions amidst busy lifestyles. These kits offer a time-saving and nutritious alternative to traditional fast food or grocery shopping, appealing to a wide demographic, particularly millennials and Gen Z. The market is characterized by a preference for cook-and-eat options, single delivery services, non-vegetarian meals, and online platforms. With ongoing innovations and strategic expansions by key players, the market is poised for continued expansion as it adapts to evolving consumer preferences and embraces digital adoption.