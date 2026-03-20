Data Center UPS Market 2030: Smart Energy for Smart Data

Data Center UPS Market Summary

The global data center UPS market was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 6.27 billion by 2030, registering a steady CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth trajectory is largely fueled by the accelerating expansion of data centers, driven by rapid digital transformation and the increasing dependence on cloud-based services worldwide.

As digital consumption continues to surge across industries and consumer ecosystems, the demand for uninterrupted power infrastructure has become more critical than ever. Businesses are prioritizing advanced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems to ensure seamless operations, minimize downtime, and safeguard sensitive data. The rising awareness of risks associated with power disruptions—including financial losses and data corruption—has further strengthened the adoption of reliable power backup solutions within modern data center environments.

The market is also witnessing strong momentum from technological innovation. The transition toward next-generation UPS systems capable of handling higher loads with enhanced efficiency is reshaping the competitive landscape. Emerging technologies such as modular UPS architectures and lithium-ion battery integration are gaining significant traction due to their superior performance, scalability, and reduced maintenance requirements. These advancements not only improve system reliability but also align with the growing industry focus on energy efficiency and sustainable data center operations.

In addition, regulatory frameworks and corporate sustainability commitments are playing a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter energy consumption and carbon emission standards, compelling data center operators to adopt greener and more energy-efficient technologies. This shift is accelerating investments in eco-friendly UPS systems that support renewable energy integration and optimized energy utilization. Collectively, these factors are expected to drive sustained growth in the global data center UPS market over the forecast period.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the data center UPS market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2024.

The U.S. market led the North American region with the highest revenue contribution in 2024.

By setup, the centralized segment held the dominant position with a 65.8% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the BFSI segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.04 Billion

USD 4.04 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.27 Billion

USD 6.27 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.0%

8.0% Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Key Data Center UPS Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the data center UPS market is defined by leading players focused on innovation, efficiency, and reliability.

ABB stands out with its MegaFlex DPA UPS solutions, designed for high efficiency and compact deployment in high-density environments. The company emphasizes sustainable power technologies while ensuring maximum uptime and optimized energy management.

stands out with its MegaFlex DPA UPS solutions, designed for high efficiency and compact deployment in high-density environments. The company emphasizes sustainable power technologies while ensuring maximum uptime and optimized energy management. Vertiv Group Corp. offers advanced UPS systems such as the Liebert ITA2, engineered to deliver consistent performance and protect critical infrastructure. Its solutions focus on scalability, operational continuity, and adaptability to evolving data center demands.

offers advanced UPS systems such as the Liebert ITA2, engineered to deliver consistent performance and protect critical infrastructure. Its solutions focus on scalability, operational continuity, and adaptability to evolving data center demands. AMETEK, Inc. specializes in advanced power management systems that enhance operational efficiency and reliability, supporting the evolving requirements of modern data centers.

These industry leaders continue to drive innovation and shape the future direction of the market.

Key Data Center UPS Companies

The following companies hold significant market share and play a crucial role in influencing industry trends:

ABB

Vertiv Group Corp.

AMETEK, Inc.

Belkin

BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Clary Corporation

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

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Conclusion

The data center UPS market is on a strong and steady growth path, supported by the rapid rise in digital infrastructure and the increasing need for uninterrupted power reliability. With market value expected to climb from USD 4.04 billion in 2024 to USD 6.27 billion by 2030, the industry reflects consistent expansion driven by technological innovation, sustainability mandates, and rising data consumption. As organizations continue to prioritize uptime, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, advanced UPS solutions will remain a cornerstone of resilient and future-ready data center ecosystems.