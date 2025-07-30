U.S. Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Attracts Health-First Shoppers

The U.S. non-alcoholic beverages market was valued at USD 280.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 457.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing consumer shift toward non-alcoholic beverages has prompted industry players to align with this trend by innovating and diversifying their product offerings.

Carbonated beverages continue to be a top choice among U.S. consumers, primarily due to their taste appeal, wide variety of flavors—such as cola, orange, and lemon—and their non-alcoholic nature. Their popularity spans across all age groups. In recent years, a growing focus on health and wellness has significantly boosted the demand for low- or zero-calorie and sugar-free alternatives. In response to changing consumer preferences, leading brands have expanded their portfolios to include healthier options. For instance, in April 2022, The Coca-Cola Company introduced Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Byte, a limited-edition carbonated beverage tailored to evolving tastes.

Key Market Insights:

By Product: Carbonated soft drinks led the market in 2023, capturing a 33.7% revenue share. Their fizzy texture and diverse flavor profiles appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers.

Carbonated soft drinks led the market in 2023, capturing a 33.7% revenue share. Their fizzy texture and diverse flavor profiles appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers. By Distribution Channel: The retail segment was the dominant distribution channel in 2023, encompassing supermarkets, hypermarkets, online retailers, and other retail outlets that offer widespread product accessibility.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 280.2 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 457.0 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.4%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Nestlé and PepsiCo are among the leading players in the U.S. non-alcoholic beverages industry, each boasting a broad product portfolio and strong market presence.

Nestlé has established a significant footprint in the non-alcoholic beverage segment through a wide range of offerings that appeal to various consumer preferences. One of its flagship brands, Nescafé, is a globally recognized name in coffee, offering products such as instant coffee, ground coffee, and specialty blends. Another major brand under Nestlé’s umbrella is Nestea, which provides an extensive line of iced teas and ready-to-drink tea beverages.

PepsiCo has strategically positioned itself as a leader by offering a diverse array of beverage options tailored to various consumer needs. Tropicana, a prominent brand under PepsiCo, is known for its extensive range of fruit juices, offering multiple flavors and nutritional choices. Meanwhile, Gatorade has cemented its position in the sports and energy drinks category, targeting consumers with active lifestyles and a focus on hydration and performance.

Emerging players in the market include Jones Soda Co. and Unilever, among others.

Jones Soda Co. specializes in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of premium flavored beverages in the non-alcoholic segment. Operating primarily in the U.S. and Canada, the company uses a mix of independent distributors and direct sales to regional and national retail partners.

Unilever, a global consumer goods giant, offers a wide portfolio of products across several categories, including non-alcoholic beverages. With operations in multiple countries, Unilever maintains a strong global presence through its manufacturing plants, distribution channels, and sales offices. The company produces various non-alcoholic beverages such as dairy-based drinks, functional beverages, and soups under well-known sub-brands like Liquid I.V., Equilibra, and Knorr.

Key Players

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Unilever

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Jones Soda Co.

Danone S.A

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The U.S. non-alcoholic beverages market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a pronounced consumer shift towards healthier options and diverse product preferences. Carbonated beverages remain popular, but innovation in healthier, low- or zero-calorie alternatives is expanding portfolios. The market is dominated by retail distribution, ensuring widespread accessibility. Leading companies, alongside emerging players, are continuously innovating to cater to evolving tastes, offering a broad spectrum of choices from traditional favorites to functional and plant-based beverages, thus ensuring continued expansion.