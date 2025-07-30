Europe Kombucha Market 2033: Wellness Trends Shape Drink Choices

Europe Kombucha Market Overview

The Europe kombucha market was valued at USD 904.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2.80 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily fueled by rising consumer awareness around digestive health and gut wellness, coupled with increasing demand for low-sugar, low-calorie beverage options. The market is also benefiting from a wider variety of kombucha flavors available across the region.

The regional market’s expansion is closely linked to a growing emphasis on health and wellness among European consumers, who increasingly prefer natural, organic, and clean-label products. Probiotic-rich, gut-friendly beverages like kombucha are gaining traction across Europe. Manufacturers are also investing in flavor innovations, functional ingredients, and regional adaptations to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Sustainability and eco-conscious consumption further support market growth, aligning with Europe’s strong environmental values. Products made through natural fermentation and authentic production methods are resonating with eco-aware buyers. Regulatory backing for probiotic products and rigorous food safety standards also enhance consumer trust. According to a January 2023 report by the International Probiotics Association, 59% of consumers are aware of live cultures, while 72% are familiar with live bacteria—factors that support market demand.

The increasing presence of organic supermarkets and specialty health stores, along with collaborations with local breweries and wellness-focused brands, is improving product visibility. Additionally, growing interest in mental health and holistic wellness is driving demand for adaptogenic kombucha varieties infused with herbs and botanicals—particularly among urban, health-conscious consumers.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Kombucha Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Germany led the European kombucha market in 2024, accounting for 20.1% of total revenue . The surge is attributed to heightened consumer interest in the digestive and immune system benefits of probiotic beverages.

led the European kombucha market in 2024, accounting for . The surge is attributed to heightened consumer interest in the digestive and immune system benefits of probiotic beverages. Conventional kombucha dominated the product segment with a 91.9% market share in 2024 , driven by demand for probiotic-rich, gut-health-promoting drinks.

dominated the product segment with a , driven by demand for probiotic-rich, gut-health-promoting drinks. Hard kombucha is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2025 to 2033. Interest in low-alcohol, premium, artisanal alternatives is growing, particularly in wellness-focused retail environments.

is projected to grow at a from 2025 to 2033. Interest in low-alcohol, premium, artisanal alternatives is growing, particularly in wellness-focused retail environments. The on-trade distribution channel (such as restaurants, cafés, and bars) captured a 60.8% share in 2024. Rising demand for functional beverages in social settings—especially as alternatives to alcoholic drinks—drives this trend.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 904.5 Million

USD 904.5 Million 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2.80 Billion

USD 2.80 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 13.4%

13.4% Top Market in 2024: Germany

Germany Fastest-Growing Market: France

Key Europe Kombucha Company Insights

Several kombucha brands in Europe are identifying untapped areas within the market and adapting through new product innovations and targeted marketing strategies. These initiatives aim to align better with evolving consumer preferences.

Prominent European Kombucha Brands:

GUTsy Captain UK Shop

Equinox Kombucha

Biomel

Left Field Kombucha

Purearth

Booch & Brew

Kombucheria

Karma Kombucha

Hippie Kombucha

Happy Kombucha

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The European kombucha market is set for robust expansion over the next decade, fueled by a combination of health-driven consumer behavior, demand for clean-label and functional beverages, and growing environmental awareness. With strong contributions from leading countries like Germany and rapid growth in regions such as France, the market offers substantial opportunities for innovation and investment. Continued support from regulatory frameworks and evolving retail channels will further strengthen the market’s trajectory through 2033.