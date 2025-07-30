Power Sports Market Grows with Rising Outdoor Recreational Activities

The global power sports market size was estimated at USD 39.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 59.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. A key driver behind this growth is the increasing level of consumer disposable income, which enables more individuals to engage in recreational activities and invest in high-performance vehicles.

As consumer interest in thrilling outdoor experiences grows, the demand for power sports vehicles—such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), personal watercraft, and motorcycles—has significantly increased. Technological advancements have further fueled this trend, with innovations in design and propulsion systems, especially the rise of electric-powered alternatives. These developments are attracting environmentally conscious buyers by offering sustainable options that reduce fossil fuel use while enhancing performance and efficiency. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in electric vehicle (EV) models, aligning with global sustainability goals and boosting segment growth

The expansion of infrastructure to support outdoor leisure—such as recreational parks, trails, and off-road courses—has also contributed to the rising popularity of power sports. Public and private sector investments in such facilities are creating more opportunities for consumers to participate in adventure and motorsport activities. Furthermore, changing consumer behavior, especially among younger demographics, is influencing market dynamics. Motorcycles, in particular, are gaining traction among younger buyers due to their affordability, lower maintenance costs, and practicality. This segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period.

Advancements in safety technology have also made power sports vehicles more appealing. Features like advanced braking systems, traction control, and stability enhancements are becoming more common, addressing consumer concerns regarding safety. Additionally, research and development (R&D) initiatives continue to drive innovation across the industry. Companies are focused on improving engine performance, durability, and ride comfort through next-generation suspension systems and materials, making vehicles more capable in rugged terrain and off-road conditions.

Despite the promising outlook, the market faces challenges, particularly the high initial costs of power sports vehicles—especially those integrated with advanced technologies. These vehicles often remain a luxury purchase for many consumers. Further, ongoing expenses such as maintenance, insurance, and repairs can make ownership less accessible to price-sensitive buyers.

Order a free sample PDF of the Power Sports Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global power sports market at over 51.9% in 2023.

The U.S. power sports market alone was valued at USD 14 billion in 2023.

By product, side-by-side vehicles (SxS/SSVs) accounted for 45% of the market in 2023.

By fuel type, gasoline-powered vehicles contributed 60% of the market revenue in 2023.

Based on end use, the consumer/residential segment dominated with a 59.5% market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 39.50 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 59.28 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.0%

Largest Market: North America

Key Power Sports Company Insights

The power sports market is highly competitive, with major global players and emerging brands striving to strengthen their positions. Industry leaders such as Polaris Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Harley-Davidson Inc., BRP Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Suzuki Motor Corporation dominate with diverse product offerings and technological innovations. For example, Polaris continues to expand its ATV and snowmobile range, while Harley-Davidson maintains a strong foothold in the motorcycle segment.

Market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions is a growing trend, with companies aiming to enhance product lines and expand geographic reach. A notable instance is RumbleOn Inc.’s acquisition of RideNow, which merges tech integration with a vast retail network. Additionally, a strong focus on electric and hybrid vehicles is evident, driven by consumer demand for cleaner, greener alternatives.

Leading Companies in the Power Sports Market

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Arctic Cat Inc.

BRP

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Textron Inc.

Harley-Davidson

CF Moto

KTM

KYMCO

Taiga Motors

Argo

Alpina

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global power sports market is experiencing robust growth fueled by increasing consumer income, evolving recreational preferences, and rapid technological advancements. Although the high cost of ownership presents a barrier, the growing interest in outdoor adventures, improved safety features, and the emergence of eco-friendly vehicle options continue to attract new users. With supportive infrastructure development and strategic initiatives by key market players, the power sports industry is well-positioned for sustained expansion in the years to come.