Self-storage Market: How Climate Control is Changing the Game

The global self-storage market was valued at approximately USD 56.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 83.20 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. Several factors are driving the growth of the self-storage market, enhancing its significance in the real estate and logistics sectors. Key contributors include urbanization, population growth, and the expansion of e-commerce and retail.

Self-storage services offer secure and convenient storage units that individuals or businesses can rent when they need extra space for their belongings. These facilities are ideal for both temporary and long-term storage solutions. They are especially useful during relocation, providing a secure space to keep belongings while individuals look for new homes or apartments. Additionally, self-storage is beneficial for businesses needing extra space for inventory or equipment, allowing business owners to store items like furniture and office supplies without cluttering their workspaces.

The self-storage sector is witnessing a significant trend toward enhancing customer convenience, focusing on delivering seamless user experiences. Facilities are increasingly investing in intuitive websites and online platforms, enabling customers to easily book and manage their storage units remotely. Moreover, the implementation of contactless access options allows individuals to retrieve their belongings without physical contact, addressing safety concerns. These efforts reflect broader industry initiatives aimed at adapting to evolving customer expectations and preferences.

Order a free sample PDF of the Self-storage Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America self-storage market dominated globally, accounting for over 47.0% of the revenue share in 2023. Factors driving growth in this region include an aging population and the growing integration of technology in self-storage units. As the North American population ages, many individuals downsize their living spaces, necessitating storage for personal belongings they wish to retain but cannot accommodate in smaller homes or retirement communities.

By unit size, the medium segment led the market, holding over 45.0% of the share in 2023. The growth of this segment is attributed to the versatility and cost-effectiveness of medium-sized self-storage units. These units strike a balance between space and cost, making them ideal for storing household items, furniture, and business inventory, thus catering to both individual and business customers.

In terms of application, the personal segment dominated in 2023, accounting for more than 66.0% of global revenue. This growth is driven by increasing urbanization, the rise of smaller living spaces, and changing lifestyles. As more individuals move to urban areas, the trend toward smaller living environments creates a demand for additional storage solutions for personal belongings that cannot fit in compact apartments or homes.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 56.81 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 83.20 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the self-storage market include CubeSmart, Public Storage, Life Storage Inc., and Safestore, among others.

CubeSmart, based in Pennsylvania, U.S., is a self-administered and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, acquiring, operating, and developing self-storage facilities. The company offers various storage unit sizes and types, including climate-controlled and outdoor options, with a strong emphasis on customer service and convenience through advanced facility technologies.

Emerging companies in the market include SmartStop Self Storage and Storage Giant.

SmartStop Self Storage is a diversified real estate company focused on self-storage assets. It operates as a self-administered and self-managed REIT and owns and manages a portfolio of self-storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, providing solutions for personal, business, and vehicle storage needs.

Key Players

CubeSmart

Metro Storage LLC

SmartStop Self Storage

Life Storage Inc.

Safestore

W. P. Carey Inc.

Public Storage

Prime Storage

Shurgard Self Storage

Storage Giant

Big Yellow Self Storage Company

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The self-storage market is set for robust growth, driven by increasing urbanization, population growth, and the need for flexible storage solutions among individuals and businesses. As customer preferences shift toward convenience and technology integration, self-storage facilities are adapting to meet these demands through improved services and innovative solutions. The continued expansion of e-commerce and retail will further enhance the relevance of self-storage in the logistics sector. With North America leading the market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the self-storage industry is positioned for significant opportunities in the coming years.