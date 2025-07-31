Pressure Sensor Market Grows with Rising Automotive Electronics Demand

The global pressure sensor market size was estimated at USD 20,604.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26,316.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across multiple industries, including automotive and healthcare.

Pressure sensors are widely used in applications such as consumer electronics, portable healthcare wearables, alarm systems, medical breathing devices, water purifiers, refrigeration systems, and off-road construction equipment. Technological advancements have led to the development of compact, cost-effective, and intelligent pressure sensors, capable of integrating with smart devices to provide accurate measurements, thereby boosting market demand.

The expanding use of pressure sensors in home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines further contributes to the market growth. Key market players are continuously introducing innovative products to meet growing demand from sectors such as automotive. For example, in October 2024, Future Electronics announced the availability of Melexis’ Triphibian MEMS pressure sensors, designed to withstand pressures above 5 bar in direct contact with liquids—marking a significant innovation for automotive and related industries.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly adopting Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) pressure sensors in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Samsung’s Galaxy S4 features an integrated pressure sensor, while companies like Sony Mobile Communications AB, Apple Inc., and Xiaomi Inc. are also incorporating MEMS pressure sensors in their devices. This trend is fueled by consumer demand for smaller, multifunctional devices and the evolving MEMS technology, which has enabled the creation of miniature yet efficient sensors.

In the automotive sector, a shift towards greater comfort and safety is opening new opportunities for pressure sensor integration. Moreover, the rising use of pressure sensors in sensor-rich applications such as drones, autonomous vehicles, and AR/VR systems is accelerating MEMS sensor adoption. Increased defense spending and investment in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are additional factors promoting market expansion.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pressure Sensor Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regionally, Asia Pacific led the global market in revenue generation in 2024.

Country-wise, Mexico is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Segment-wise, absolute pressure sensors generated USD 8,785.2 million in revenue in 2024.

Differential pressure sensors are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20,604.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26,316.2 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Company Insights

Leading players in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH. These companies emphasize partnerships, R&D, and global expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Siemens AG offers a diverse range of pressure and flow sensors known for reliability and accuracy, tailored for HVAC applications. Bosch Sensortec GmbH delivers compact, low-power barometric pressure sensors suitable for smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices, supporting functions like altitude stabilization and indoor navigation.

Key Pressure Sensor Companies

AlphaSense

Process Sensing Technologies (PST) Group

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Membrapor

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

GfG Europe Ltd.

Baker Hughes

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global pressure sensor market is poised for consistent growth, driven by technological innovation, rising demand in consumer and industrial applications, and increasing integration with smart and connected devices. With advancements in MEMS technology and expanding use in key industries such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory through 2030.