Ethnic Food Market 2030: Culinary Trends from Around the World

The global ethnic food market was valued at USD 48.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 78.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing multiculturalism and the globalization of societies. As people from diverse ethnic backgrounds migrate and settle across the world, they bring with them their unique culinary traditions and heritage.

The expansion of e-commerce and online food delivery services also plays a crucial role in boosting market growth. Consumers are increasingly using online platforms to explore and order ethnic foods, which makes it easier to access niche products not commonly found in local stores. This has enabled small ethnic food producers and restaurants to reach a broader audience, fostering greater appreciation for diverse cuisines. Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok amplify this effect by showcasing visually appealing ethnic dishes that influence consumer preferences and increase demand.

Changing consumer attitudes toward sustainability and ethical sourcing are further shaping the market. Growing awareness about environmental impact and fair-trade practices encourages consumers to support brands committed to sustainable sourcing and production methods. This trend is particularly pronounced in the ethnic food segment, where traditional recipes are often combined with modern sustainable approaches. Businesses that effectively communicate their dedication to these values are well-positioned to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

Convenience is also transforming the ethnic food market, with ready-to-eat meals, meal kits, and grocery store preparations becoming increasingly popular. As lifestyles grow busier, consumers seek quick, easy meal options that do not sacrifice flavor or authenticity. Many brands are capitalizing on this by offering frozen ethnic meals, spice blends, and cooking sauces, allowing customers to enjoy global flavors at home with minimal effort. This combination of convenience and culinary exploration underscores the dynamic nature of the market and supports sustained growth as more consumers seek to include ethnic cuisines in their diets.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe dominated the ethnic food market in 2024, accounting for over 32.1% of revenue .

. The U.S. ethnic food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030 .

. The ethnic Chinese food segment contributed 36.7% of global revenue in 2024.

in 2024. Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 36.5% of ethnic food sales worldwide in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 48.6 Billion

USD 48.6 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 78.1 Billion

USD 78.1 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.3%

8.3% Largest Market (2024): Europe

Europe Fastest Growing Market: Middle East & Africa

Key Company Insights:

The market’s growth has been bolstered by globalization, cultural diversity, and rising consumer demand for authentic and varied culinary experiences. Leading firms such as Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills, Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., McCormick & Company Inc., Orkla ASA, ARYZTA AG, and Paulig Group have gained significant market share by innovating their product portfolios and aligning closely with local tastes. These companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop new flavors and healthier versions of traditional dishes, catering to convenience and nutritional needs of health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, geographic expansion into emerging markets in Asia and Africa allows these brands to capitalize on the growing middle class and their increasing interest in ethnic cuisines.

Mergers and acquisitions are becoming more frequent as companies aim to strengthen their market position and diversify product offerings. For instance, General Mills’ acquisition of regional ethnic food brands has helped the company expand distribution channels and leverage local insights for tailored marketing. Strategic partnerships with local producers and restaurants are also a key focus, enhancing authenticity and consumer trust. As the market continues to evolve, innovation, expansion, and collaboration will remain critical strategies for key players seeking to capture larger shares of this culturally diverse sector.

Leading Ethnic Food Companies:

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills, Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Orkla ASA

ARYZTA AG

Paulig Group

The Spice Tailor

Asli Fine Foods

TRS Group

Conclusion:

The global ethnic food market is poised for robust growth, propelled by globalization, increasing cultural diversity, and the expanding reach of e-commerce and social media platforms. Consumers’ rising interest in authentic, convenient, and sustainable food options is reshaping the market landscape, encouraging innovation and new product development. Leading companies are leveraging strategic acquisitions and partnerships to enhance product offerings and expand geographically, particularly in emerging markets. With these trends expected to continue, the ethnic food market is well-positioned for sustained expansion and greater consumer adoption worldwide.