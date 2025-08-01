U.S. Tremfya Market Poised for Growth Through Expanding Indication Use

The U.S. Tremfya market was valued at an estimated $3.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.89 billion by 2033, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.32% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is being driven by the increasing incidence of chronic plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, which has created a greater demand for advanced biologic treatments. Tremfya (guselkumab), an IL-23 inhibitor, has established itself as an effective treatment for moderate-to-severe cases of these conditions.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ marketing efforts have been a key factor in Tremfya’s commercial success. The drug has carved out a strong position in the biologics market due to its demonstrated efficacy in clinical trials, which show it can provide faster and more lasting skin clearance compared to some other treatments. For example, a 2024 study by Johnson & Johnson highlighted Tremfya’s ability to clear difficult-to-treat areas like the scalp, face, and hands. The study found that patients maintained clear or nearly clear skin through week 48 and experienced a significant improvement in their quality of life.

The future growth of the U.S. Tremfya market is supported by ongoing clinical development and lifecycle management strategies. Trials are currently underway to assess Tremfya’s potential use in treating other conditions like Crohn’s disease and hidradenitis suppurativa, which could significantly expand its approved indications. The manufacturer is also investing in real-world evidence research to further confirm its effectiveness across diverse patient groups. Additionally, collaborations with specialty pharmacies and effective distribution systems are working to improve patient access, and continued investment in physician training and patient support programs is helping to strengthen brand engagement and patient adherence.

Key Market Insights:

Dominant Application: The plaque psoriasis segment held the largest revenue share, accounting for 87.3% of the market. This is driven by the rising prevalence of moderate-to-severe cases and the growing demand for targeted biologic therapies.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.32%. This is attributed to the structured processes for procuring biologics and the specialist-led prescribing practices in hospital settings.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.00 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 4.89 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 5.32%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. remains a dominant force in the U.S. market for Tremfya, thanks to its extensive market presence, strong regulatory history, and efficient distribution networks. The company’s competitive strategy revolves around its strategic pricing models, continued innovation, and robust supply chain management. This has allowed Tremfya to secure a strong position against other biologics.

Competition in the market is intensifying as new players, such as Arven Pharmaceuticals (Turkey), Biocon (India), and MorphoSys (Germany), begin to gain traction. These emerging firms are focused on developing alternative formulations and addressing treatment gaps in underserved segments. Arven Pharmaceuticals, for instance, is leveraging its expertise in biotechnology to develop biosimilars for the U.S. and European markets. Biocon, a leader in biosimilars, is expanding its portfolio of biologic products in oncology, immunology, and diabetes, building on its success in securing U.S. FDA approvals. Similarly, MorphoSys is advancing its clinical pipeline with a focus on areas like oncology, which could lead to new treatments that challenge established players in different therapeutic areas. As the demand for cost-effective and reliable therapies grows, competition in the U.S. market for biologic treatments is expected to become more intense.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Conclusion

The U.S. Tremfya market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic skin and joint conditions and the increasing adoption of targeted biologic therapies. Tremfya’s clinical efficacy, especially in hard-to-treat areas, has helped it gain a strong foothold in the dermatology space. Strategic initiatives by Johnson & Johnson, including lifecycle management, real-world evidence generation, and enhanced distribution, continue to support market expansion. Ongoing trials exploring new indications may further broaden its therapeutic reach. Meanwhile, growing competition from biosimilar developers signals a dynamic shift in the biologics landscape. This evolving environment is expected to foster both innovation and improved patient access.