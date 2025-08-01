Extended Reality Market 2030: The Role of AI in Immersive Experiences

The global extended reality (XR) market was valued at USD 142.39 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow to USD 1,069.27 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% from 2024 through 2030. The expanding demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is driven by increased investments, supportive government initiatives, and a growing need for enhanced visual information and reduced spatial barriers.

Additionally, the market’s growth is fueled by the availability of cost-effective VR devices and rising demand within the entertainment and gaming sectors. Funding from venture capitalists, private equity firms, and corporate investors into XR startups and technology companies bolsters research and development activities, accelerates product commercialization, and fosters the expansion of XR ecosystems. For example, in June 2023, Meta launched a mixed reality (MR) program in India, offering grants of USD 250,000 to local startups and developers to create XR applications and experiences, promoting innovation and ecosystem development in the country.

The deployment of 5G networks has significantly accelerated the XR market by enabling high-speed, low-latency communication essential for delivering immersive XR experiences. The ability of 5G to support large-scale data transfers and real-time interactions opens up new possibilities for XR applications, including remote collaboration, live events, and cloud gaming. According to the GSM Association, 5G connections are expected to double by 2025, propelled by technological advancements and new 5G network rollouts in over 30 countries during 2023. The introduction of 5G Advanced in 2025 is anticipated to enhance network speed, coverage, mobility, and energy efficiency, further supporting XR growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the XR market, accelerating the adoption of virtual and augmented reality solutions across multiple sectors such as education, media & entertainment, and gaming. Restrictions on physical gatherings forced organizations to leverage XR technologies to ensure business continuity through virtual events, remote training, and education. This shift expanded the XR user base and demonstrated the practical value of XR technologies in overcoming operational challenges.

Key Market Highlights:

North America led the extended reality market with a 41.1% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. accounted for 37% of the market revenue in 2023.

Hardware dominated the market by components with a 65.3% revenue share in 2023.

Virtual reality was the leading application segment with a 55.7% revenue share in 2023.

The gaming vertical held the largest industry revenue share of 32.1% in 2023.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected as the fastest-growing market.

Market Size and Growth Forecast:

Market Size in 2023: USD 142.39 billion

Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 1,069.27 billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 32.9%

Largest Market in 2023: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies in Extended Reality:

Apple Inc.: Known for its ARKit platform, Apple continues to innovate in AR and VR across its device ecosystem.

Google: Develops XR technologies through platforms like Google ARCore and Google Cardboard, enabling AR experiences on mobile devices.

Microsoft: Drives AR and VR innovation through its HoloLens hardware and Mixed Reality platform targeting both consumer and enterprise markets.

Other notable key players include Accenture, HTC Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., Northern Digital Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics, Seiko Epson Corporation, SoftServe Inc., Sony Group Corporation, and SphereGen Technologies LLC.

Conclusion

The extended reality market is on a robust growth trajectory fueled by technological advancements, increased investments, and broader adoption across various sectors. The synergistic effect of affordable hardware, government support, and the rollout of 5G networks is unlocking new use cases and enhancing user experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated market penetration, proving XR’s critical role in remote engagement and digital transformation. With key technology giants and startups driving innovation, the market is expected to witness exponential expansion, reaching over a trillion dollars by 2030. This growth underscores XR’s increasing significance as a transformative technology shaping the future of entertainment, collaboration, education, and beyond.