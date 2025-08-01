Europe Veterinarians Market 2030: Young Vets Reshaping the Workforce

The European veterinarians market was valued at USD 17.66 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 32.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving this growth include increased demand for veterinary specialists, wider adoption of veterinary services, corporatization of veterinary practices, the humanization of pets, and higher pet-related expenditures. For example, in February 2023, the veterinary practice of Dr. Paulus in Saarbrücken, Germany, was integrated into the IVC Evidensia DACH Group. Likewise, in November 2022, the small animal practice of Dr. Angela Schulenburg and Dr. Guido Spitz in Eutin, Germany, also merged with the IVC Evidensia DACH Group. The growth of employment opportunities in private veterinary practices is another important factor boosting market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to restricted access, clinic closures, and reduced demand. Some practices saw revenue drops due to fewer patient visits and canceled elective procedures. Additionally, veterinarians faced heightened stress and emotional challenges as they navigated healthcare demands, client expectations, and uncertainties impacting their mental health. Veterinary education was also disrupted, as institutions shifted to remote learning and virtual teaching, limiting hands-on training. Despite these challenges, the market began a gradual recovery in 2021, supported by the ongoing fundamental drivers.

An increasing demand for veterinarians with specialized expertise is a major growth catalyst. There is a rising need for professionals skilled in orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, dentistry, and exotic animal medicine. Significant advances in diagnostic tools, treatments, and surgical methods have elevated the field. Veterinarians often pursue postgraduate studies or continuing education to enhance their skills. For instance, Vimian, a leading European animal health company, offers education and training programs to improve professional development, enhance care quality, and stimulate market growth. In 2022 alone, over 11,000 veterinary professionals participated in one or more of Vimian’s training sessions.

Technological progress is also fueling demand for veterinary expertise and services. Innovations such as digital record-keeping, telemedicine, remote monitoring devices, and advanced imaging have improved the quality and efficiency of care. Many veterinarians are adopting these technologies to broaden their service portfolio and attract more clients. For example, Pets at Home, a UK-based pet care company, reported conducting more than 95,000 remote consultations annually through its telehealth service in 2022. The company also noted increased usage of veterinary telehealth, triage, and ancillary services.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Germany led the market in 2022 with a revenue share exceeding 20%, driven by its large pet and livestock populations, rising demand for veterinary services, growing investment in R&D, and regulatory activities.

The private sector held a dominant share of over 50% in 2022, attributed to increasing corporatization and the formation of large practice groups employing many veterinary professionals.

In terms of age demographics, the 40-60 years group accounted for the largest market share of over 45% in 2022. Meanwhile, the under-40 age group is expected to experience the fastest growth at over 8% during the forecast period.

By animal type, companion animals comprised the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the livestock segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of approximately 8% over the forecast years. This is due to factors such as rising pet populations, increasing pet expenditure and humanization, greater meat and dairy consumption, and heightened awareness of animal health.

Market Size & Forecast:

2022 Market Size: USD 17.66 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 32.2 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 7.56%

Conclusion

The Europe veterinarians market is set for robust growth through 2030, propelled by increasing demand for specialized veterinary skills, widespread adoption of veterinary services, and ongoing corporatization within the sector. The humanization of pets and rising pet care expenditure further enhance market expansion. Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including clinic closures and disruptions in education, the market has shown resilience and is recovering steadily. Technological innovations and growing training initiatives are elevating the quality and accessibility of veterinary care. Germany’s leadership position and the private sector’s dominance highlight key regional and operational trends. The livestock segment’s rapid growth underscores the broader market potential driven by evolving consumer preferences and heightened animal health awareness. Overall, the market outlook remains positive, with significant opportunities for growth and professional advancement in veterinary medicine.