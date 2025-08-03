TiNives Original Launches New Covert and Flipper Series — Precision-Built American Knives Return to the Spotlight

FORTSON, GA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — TiNives Original, LLC has officially released two new knife lines—the Covert Series and the 3.65 Ultralite Flipper—marking a major milestone in the brand’s relaunch following its return to the knife-making scene in 2021. Known for their highly engineered folding knives from the late 1990s, TiNives continues to push mechanical and aesthetic boundaries with American-made tools crafted for both performance and collectibility.

A Legacy of Innovation

TiNives was originally founded in 1997 by Scott Self, gaining recognition in the knife world for introducing the “Zero Play Knife”, a highly complex folder with over 100 components and a button-activated locking mechanism. The company paused production in the mid-2000s, but in 2021 Self partnered with longtime collaborator Larry Chew to revive the brand with a renewed focus on precision CNC machining and fine metalwork.

Today, TiNives operates out of a 15,000-square-foot facility in Fortson, Georgia, combining modern machining with handcrafted finishing. The production team includes Scott Self, Larry Chew, and Jason Potts, each contributing to the company’s focus on building knives that are both functional and visually distinctive.

The Covert Series: Built for Speed and Style

The Covert Series introduces a new generation of double-action automatic knives, all featuring Larry Chew’s Covert button lock-out mechanism and smooth, responsive action powered by ceramic bearings and a ceramic detent ball.

Key specifications found across Covert models include:

Blade Length: 3.65 inches

Blade Materials: Options include CPM Magnacut and Nichols Intrepid pattern Damascus

Handle Materials: Titanium, carbon fiber, Timascus, and Damascus bolsters

Rockwell Hardness: Up to 63 HRC depending on the model

Overall Length: 8.125 inches

Weight: Varies by model, typically 3.6–4.0 ounces

Titanium Frames, Liners, and Hardware

Serial Numbered for Traceability

Each Covert model is assembled and finished in-house, reflecting the brand’s attention to detail and metal artistry.

The 3.65 Ultralite Flipper: Lightweight, Functional, American-Made

The 3.65 Ultralite Flipper, also designed by Larry Chew, is a manual folding knife focused on fast deployment and low-profile carry. It features:

Bead-Blasted Titanium Handles

3.65″ CPM Magnacut Blade (63–64 Rc)

Lightweight Carbon Fiber Backspacer

Ceramic Bearings and Detent Ball

Anodized Titanium Hardware and Pocket Clip

Open Length: 8.125 inches

Closed Length: 4.562 inches

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Serial Numbered

The Flipper is engineered for users who prioritize compact form, premium materials, and precision operation in a fully U.S.-made tool.

Available Now

All TiNives products are proudly designed, machined, and assembled in the USA. The latest models in both the Covert and Flipper lines are available now at www.tinivesoriginal.com, with select configurations featuring materials such as Timascus, Nichols Damascus, and titanium anodizing.

Media Contact:

TiNives Original, LLC

Phone: (762) 821-1478

Address: 1825 Smith Road Fortson, GA 31808

Email: sales@tinivesoriginal.com

Website: https://www.tinivesoriginal.com

About TiNives Original

Founded in 1997 and reestablished in 2021, TiNives Original, LLC designs and produces precision-engineered folding knives in Fortson, Georgia. Known for its early innovations in button lock mechanisms and multi-component knife construction, the company now focuses on CNC-machined, American-made knives that blend mechanical innovation with detailed metal artistry.