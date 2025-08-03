Kapoor Sales Enhances Supply of XENOY™ Resins Including XENOY™ 1102, XENOY™ 1760H, and CL100 SABIC to Meet India’s Growing Demand for Advanced PC PBT and Polyester Alloys

New Delhi, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, one of India’s leading distributors of engineering thermoplastics, has expanded its offering of high-performance XENOY™ grades to support manufacturers across automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors. The company now stocks a wide selection of SABIC-sourced resins tailored for durability, heat resistance, and dimensional stability.

Kapoor Sales now offers enhanced inventory support for PC-PBT ALLOY materials, a preferred choice in under-the-hood automotive components and high-strength electronic housings. These blends deliver exceptional toughness and resistance to thermal degradation. Key available grades include XENOY™ 1102 and XENOY™ 1760H, designed for demanding engineering needs.

Another vital category now served more extensively is PC POLYESTER ALLOY. These materials combine the strength of polycarbonate with the chemical and weather resistance of polyester, making them ideal for exterior parts and electronic applications. Kapoor Sales supports this category with grades like XENOY™ 1731 and CL100 XENOY, offering consistency and performance.

The company’s engineering portfolio also includes high-demand PC PBT COMPOUND grades. These compounds are engineered for flame-retardant, glass-filled, or impact-modified applications and are widely used in electrical casings and power tools. Grades such as 5220U SABIC and CL100 SABIC are now available across India for immediate dispatch.

“Our goal is to ensure manufacturers have access to premium polymer grades that align with their performance goals,” said a spokesperson at Kapoor Sales. “With our expanded range of XENOY™ and SABIC offerings, we’re helping industries move toward more reliable and advanced material solutions.”

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/xenoy-resins.php

