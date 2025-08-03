Brewlando takes Gold for Favorite Brewery in readers’ choice awards

Florida, USA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — The votes are in! Raise a glass to Brewlando for being named Favorite Brewery in Orlando Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Favorites Awards.

The award, which is chosen by readers who can vote daily, recognizes Brewlando as a leader in craft brewing, celebrated for its diverse lineup of beers, energetic and welcoming atmosphere and commitment to creating memorable guest experiences.

“This award means so much because it comes from our community,” said Shara Pathak, founder and owner of Brewlando. “We’re incredibly proud of what we are building and are thankful for the support of our fans every step of the way.”

The honor follows a major expansion across Central Florida. Brewlando has steadily grown its presence with four different locations, each offering a unique experience. The flagship brewery in Orlando offers a lively taproom, a rotating lineup of events, and more than 20 in-house beers. At ICON Park, guests can sip and unwind at Brewlando’s winery and tasting room, home to over 60 wines, signature beers, and artisan charcuterie boards. The Maitland and Sanford locations offer a neighborhood tavern-style venue serving local craft beers, food and community-driven experiences.

Shara Pathak was also recently recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of “17 People to Know in Tourism & Hospitality.”

For more information about Brewlando, visit https://www.brewlando.com/.

About Brewlando

Brewlando is Orlando’s premier craft beverage destination, renowned for its innovative approach to brewing and its commitment to quality, creativity, and community. With over 20 beers on tap, all crafted in-house, Brewlando offers an extensive selection that caters to a variety of tastes. The brewing process emphasizes quality ingredients and innovative techniques, allowing us to create both classic favorites and bold new flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned beer and cider enthusiast or new to the craft beverage scene, Brewlando provides an inviting atmosphere where you can explore and enjoy our diverse lineup. With a strong lineage of innovation and growth, Brewlando continues to lead the way in craft brewing excellence.