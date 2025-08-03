AAEON’s PICO-MTU4-SEMI Hits the Market as the World’s Smallest Intel Core Ultra-Powered Mini PC

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Edge computing leader AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), today announced another breakthrough with the release of the PICO-MTU4-SEMI, a compact Mini PC powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 125U.

Measuring just 108mm x 95mm x 43mm, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI’s size is particularly notable, and not only because it is the smallest Mini PC equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra CPUs released to date. Despite the PC’s high-performance processor base, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI is the company’s first Intel Core-powered PICO-SEMI PC with fanless heat dissipation, allowing the system to be integrated into larger setups such as industrial robots and AGVs while still providing a broad selection of interfaces for peripheral devices such as cameras and sensors.

For system memory, the PC offers up to 32GB of soldered single-channel LPDDR5, while it relies on an M.2 2280 M-Key for storage (PCIe Gen 4 or SATA signal, configurable by BOM). Additional expansion is available through the system’s M.2 2230 E-Key, which provides an avenue through which users can install a Wi-Fi module.

For interfaces, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI offers dual LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE) with Intel® driver support, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2, and dual COM ports for RS-232/422/485. The system also offers a 5-pin wafer for I2C or SMBus and an optional GPIO connector.

In terms of OS compatibility, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI supports both Windows 10/11 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.2.

For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.

