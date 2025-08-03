Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited Delivers Expert Industrial Painting Solutions Across the UK

Southampton, UK, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited, based in Southampton, is a trusted provider of industrial painting and dilapidation services. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company delivers expert solutions tailored to the demanding conditions of industrial and commercial environments. Operating nationwide, the team is known for quality workmanship, flexibility, and a deep understanding of the unique requirements of large-scale facilities. To speak with the team directly, call 023 8046 4000.

Southampton-Based Specialists in Industrial Painting and Dilapidation Services

Established over three decades ago, Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited has become a leading name in industrial surface protection and property restoration. Serving clients across the UK, the company combines technical expertise with reliable service, offering a full suite of painting and maintenance solutions designed to protect and enhance commercial and industrial properties.

Tailored Industrial Painting Services for Challenging Environments

Coatings Built for Performance and Protection

Industrial Clean offers high-performance coatings such as epoxy, polyurethane, and fire-resistant paints, selected based on surface type, exposure conditions, and client requirements. These coatings are designed to protect surfaces from corrosion, chemical exposure, moisture, and mechanical wear.

Surfaces and Structures We Paint

From internal factory walls and warehouse ceilings to machinery and structural steel, the team delivers long-lasting results. Floor coatings improve both durability and safety in high-traffic zones, supporting ongoing business operations.

Advanced Equipment and Professional Execution

Using industrial sprayers, access platforms, and surface preparation equipment, the company ensures consistent coverage and long-term adhesion. Work is carefully scheduled to minimise operational disruption, with out-of-hours availability offered for time-sensitive projects.

Comprehensive Dilapidation Services for Lease-End Compliance

Understanding Dilapidations

When a commercial lease ends, outgoing tenants may be required to complete a ‘Schedule of Dilapidations’ to restore the property to its original or agreed-upon condition. These requirements range from minor repairs to more complex structural or decorative work.

End-to-End Project Management

Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited offers a complete dilapidations service, including re-plastering, flooring repairs, minor rebuilds, and industrial painting. The team conducts thorough inspections, working directly with property managers, landlords, and agents to ensure every detail is handled.

Reducing Risk and Protecting Value

By completing these works professionally and efficiently, businesses avoid costly legal disputes or financial penalties. Landlords benefit from restored properties that are market-ready for future use.

Trusted Partner for Industrial and Commercial Maintenance

Working Across Key Sectors

Industrial Clean serves clients in manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and retail. Every solution is adapted to the operational, safety, and compliance needs of the client’s environment.

Commitment to Safety and Standards

The team ensures all projects align with current health and safety regulations. Specialist coatings also meet fire protection and environmental standards. Flexible working hours and fast-drying materials help reduce disruption while maintaining a safe, clean workspace.

